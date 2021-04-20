Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Monday’s results

(Birmingham High)
BASEBALL

Monday’s results

Anaheim Canyon 6, Kennedy 0

Arrowhead Christian 8, Ontario Christian 7

Buena Park 3, Sunny Hills 0

Camarillo 8, Buena 3

Cathedral 13, Sierra Vista 4

Coachella Valley 22, Twentynine Palms 1

Desert Hot Springs 5, Cathedral City 2

Estancia 11, Saddleback 1

Granada Hills 4, Palisades 2

Indio 3, Desert Mirage 0

JSerra 1-6, Gahr 0-3

Kaiser 13, Bloomington 3

King 5, Temecula Valley 1

La Habra 3, Fullerton 1

Linfield Christian 13, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 3

Los Altos 10, Glendora 8

Los Angeles Hamilton 1, Los Angeles CES 0

Los Angeles University 16, Westchester 6

Millikan 10, Downey 1

Ramona 3, La Sierra 1

Savanna 2, Diamond Bar 1

Sylmar 6, North Hollywood 2

Thousand Oaks 10, Agoura 0

Troy 2, Sonora 1

Westlake 4, Newbury Park 2

