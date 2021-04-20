High school baseball: Monday’s results
BASEBALL
Monday’s results
Anaheim Canyon 6, Kennedy 0
Arrowhead Christian 8, Ontario Christian 7
Buena Park 3, Sunny Hills 0
Camarillo 8, Buena 3
Cathedral 13, Sierra Vista 4
Coachella Valley 22, Twentynine Palms 1
Desert Hot Springs 5, Cathedral City 2
Estancia 11, Saddleback 1
Granada Hills 4, Palisades 2
Indio 3, Desert Mirage 0
JSerra 1-6, Gahr 0-3
Kaiser 13, Bloomington 3
King 5, Temecula Valley 1
La Habra 3, Fullerton 1
Linfield Christian 13, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 3
Los Altos 10, Glendora 8
Los Angeles Hamilton 1, Los Angeles CES 0
Los Angeles University 16, Westchester 6
Millikan 10, Downey 1
Ramona 3, La Sierra 1
Savanna 2, Diamond Bar 1
Sylmar 6, North Hollywood 2
Thousand Oaks 10, Agoura 0
Troy 2, Sonora 1
Westlake 4, Newbury Park 2
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.