High school baseball: Monday’s results
BASEBALL
Monday’s results
Agoura 11, Newbury Park 1
Apple Valley 5, Sultana 4
Aquinas 2, Ontario Christian 1
Bishop Amat 10, Gardena Serra 0
Buckley 10, Oakwood 7
Cathedral 9, La Salle 4
Cathedral City 11, Coachella Valley 7
Chino Hills 9, Upland 2
Corona 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 3
Corona Centennial 4, King 0
Crean Lutheran 4, Placentia Valencia 1
Cypress 10, La Palma Kennedy 0
Da Vinci 11, Lennox Academy 4
Damien 13, Etiwanda 4
Desert Hot Springs 20, Twentynine Palms 9
Excelsior 17, Big Bear 5
Fullerton 5, Buena Park 0
Gahr 3, Downey 1
Indio 24, Yucca Valley 7
La Mirada 13, Glendora 5
Los Altos 3, St. Paul 1
Los Amigos 8, Bolsa Grande 5
Los Angeles Hamilton 10, Fairfax 0
Palisades 21, Westchester 2
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Los Osos 2
Ridgecrest Burroughs 4, Serrano 2
Riverside Prep 16, Academy for Academic Excellence 1
Royal 9, Culver City 2
San Pedro 9, Narbonne 0
Sonora 4, La Habra 3
St. Genevieve 13, St. Anthony 12
Sun Valley Poly 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 2
Sunny Hills 5, Troy 5
Thousand Oaks 5, Oaks Christian 1
Victor Valley 11, University Prep 1
Westlake 4, Calabasas 0
Westminster La Quinta 11, Rancho Alamitos 0
Wilmington Banning 4, Carson 0
Woodcrest Christian 9, Linfield Christian 5
