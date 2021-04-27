Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Monday’s results

Baseballs in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Monday’s results

Agoura 11, Newbury Park 1

Apple Valley 5, Sultana 4

Aquinas 2, Ontario Christian 1

Bishop Amat 10, Gardena Serra 0

Buckley 10, Oakwood 7

Cathedral 9, La Salle 4

Cathedral City 11, Coachella Valley 7

Chino Hills 9, Upland 2

Corona 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 3

Corona Centennial 4, King 0

Crean Lutheran 4, Placentia Valencia 1

Cypress 10, La Palma Kennedy 0

Da Vinci 11, Lennox Academy 4

Damien 13, Etiwanda 4

Desert Hot Springs 20, Twentynine Palms 9

Excelsior 17, Big Bear 5

Fullerton 5, Buena Park 0

Gahr 3, Downey 1

Indio 24, Yucca Valley 7

La Mirada 13, Glendora 5

Los Altos 3, St. Paul 1

Los Amigos 8, Bolsa Grande 5

Los Angeles Hamilton 10, Fairfax 0

Palisades 21, Westchester 2

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Los Osos 2

Ridgecrest Burroughs 4, Serrano 2

Riverside Prep 16, Academy for Academic Excellence 1

Royal 9, Culver City 2

San Pedro 9, Narbonne 0

Sonora 4, La Habra 3

St. Genevieve 13, St. Anthony 12

Sun Valley Poly 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 2

Sunny Hills 5, Troy 5

Thousand Oaks 5, Oaks Christian 1

Victor Valley 11, University Prep 1

Westlake 4, Calabasas 0

Westminster La Quinta 11, Rancho Alamitos 0

Wilmington Banning 4, Carson 0

Woodcrest Christian 9, Linfield Christian 5

