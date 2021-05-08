High school baseball: Friday’s results
BASEBALL
Friday’s results
Alemany 4, Chaminade 2
Anaheim 13, Santa Ana Valley 1
Arcadia 13, Pasadena 2
Arlington 10, Patriot 1
Baldwin Park 7, Montclair 2
Beckman 8, Portola 6
Bloomington 3, Arroyo Valley 2
Bonita 6, Glendora 0
Capistrano Valley 9, Dana Hills 4
Carter 13, Eisenhower 3
Century 11, Magnolia 0
Charter Oak 3, West Covina 1
Don Lugo 6, Chaffey 1
El Dorado 9, Brea Olinda 3
Etiwanda 7, Los Osos 3
Foothill 4, Yorba Linda 3
Franklin 12, Sotomayor 2
Fullerton 6, Troy 3
Garden Grove 4, Katella 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 7, La Palma Kennedy 0
Golden Valley 3, Canyon Country Canyon 2
Grand Terrace 3, San Gorgonio 1
Hesperia Christian 19, Lucerne Valley 0
Highland 11, Lancaster 6
Indian Springs 21, Rubidoux 0
Irvine 3, Northwood 0
JSerra 7, Santa Margarita 1
Kaiser 7, Jurupa Hills 0
Knight 17, Eastside 6
La Canada 15, Heritage Christian 0
La Habra 2, Buena Park 1
La Mirada 10, Bellflower 0
La Serna 8, California 4
Laguna Hills 4, Irvine University 2
Lennox Academy 10, Animo Leadership 9
Long Beach Poly 6, Long Beach Jordan 3
Los Altos 10, Cerritos 3
Los Angeles Roosevelt 13, Carson 3
Los Angeles Wilson 5, Los Angeles Marshall 4
Mira Costa 6, Culver City 5
Mission Viejo 6, El Toro 1
Monrovia 11, San Marino 2
Northview 11, Diamond Ranch 0
Ocean View 12, Segerstrom 4
Ontario 7, Chino 4
Orange 5, Costa Mesa 0
Palos Verdes 3, Redondo 1
Paraclete 9, Campbell Hall 3
Pasadena Marshall 12, El Monte 3
Peninsula 5, Santa Monica 4
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Chino Hills 3
San Fernando 19, Reseda 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 10, Santa Ana 4
Santa Fe 17, Whittier 0
Savanna 3, Western 1
Schurr 5, Montebello 4
Silverado 7, Granite Hills 2
Sonora 11, Sunny Hills 2
St. John Bosco 5, Servite 4
Summit 11, Fontana 1
Sun Valley Poly 14, Arleta 0
Trabuco Hills 7, Aliso Niguel 4
Trinity Classical 19, Valley Torah 6
Tustin 11, Placentia Valencia 2
Villa Park 8, El Modena 2
West Ranch 6, Hart 4
West Valley 8, Cornerstone Christian 2
Wilmington Banning 4, Roybal 3
Windward 12, Brentwood 2
