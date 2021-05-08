Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Friday’s results

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Friday’s results

Alemany 4, Chaminade 2

Anaheim 13, Santa Ana Valley 1

Arcadia 13, Pasadena 2

Arlington 10, Patriot 1

Baldwin Park 7, Montclair 2

Beckman 8, Portola 6

Bloomington 3, Arroyo Valley 2

Bonita 6, Glendora 0

Capistrano Valley 9, Dana Hills 4

Carter 13, Eisenhower 3

Century 11, Magnolia 0

Charter Oak 3, West Covina 1

Don Lugo 6, Chaffey 1

El Dorado 9, Brea Olinda 3

Etiwanda 7, Los Osos 3

Foothill 4, Yorba Linda 3

Franklin 12, Sotomayor 2

Fullerton 6, Troy 3

Garden Grove 4, Katella 2

Garden Grove Pacifica 7, La Palma Kennedy 0

Golden Valley 3, Canyon Country Canyon 2

Grand Terrace 3, San Gorgonio 1

Hesperia Christian 19, Lucerne Valley 0

Highland 11, Lancaster 6

Indian Springs 21, Rubidoux 0

Irvine 3, Northwood 0

JSerra 7, Santa Margarita 1

Kaiser 7, Jurupa Hills 0

Knight 17, Eastside 6

La Canada 15, Heritage Christian 0

La Habra 2, Buena Park 1

La Mirada 10, Bellflower 0

La Serna 8, California 4

Laguna Hills 4, Irvine University 2

Lennox Academy 10, Animo Leadership 9

Long Beach Poly 6, Long Beach Jordan 3

Los Altos 10, Cerritos 3

Los Angeles Roosevelt 13, Carson 3

Los Angeles Wilson 5, Los Angeles Marshall 4

Mira Costa 6, Culver City 5

Mission Viejo 6, El Toro 1

Monrovia 11, San Marino 2

Northview 11, Diamond Ranch 0

Ocean View 12, Segerstrom 4

Ontario 7, Chino 4

Orange 5, Costa Mesa 0

Palos Verdes 3, Redondo 1

Paraclete 9, Campbell Hall 3

Pasadena Marshall 12, El Monte 3

Peninsula 5, Santa Monica 4

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Chino Hills 3

San Fernando 19, Reseda 0

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 10, Santa Ana 4

Santa Fe 17, Whittier 0

Savanna 3, Western 1

Schurr 5, Montebello 4

Silverado 7, Granite Hills 2

Sonora 11, Sunny Hills 2

St. John Bosco 5, Servite 4

Summit 11, Fontana 1

Sun Valley Poly 14, Arleta 0

Trabuco Hills 7, Aliso Niguel 4

Trinity Classical 19, Valley Torah 6

Tustin 11, Placentia Valencia 2

Villa Park 8, El Modena 2

West Ranch 6, Hart 4

West Valley 8, Cornerstone Christian 2

Wilmington Banning 4, Roybal 3

Windward 12, Brentwood 2

