High school softball: Wednesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s results
Ayala 4, Alta Loma 1
Bloomington 19, San Gorgonio 3
Bravo 19, Torres 0
Colton 17, Arroyo Valley 1
Costa Mesa 20, Estancia 9
Culver City 17, Santa Monica 12
Don Lugo 18, Ontario 0
Glendora 9, Colony 7
Godinez 12, Garden Grove 1
Grace Brethren 14, Bishop Diego 3
Granada Hills Kennedy 12, Sylmar 1
Grand Terrace 10, Rim of the World 0
Granite Hills 10, Adelanto 8
Hemet 18, Vista del Lago 0
La Habra 6, Sonora 0
Lincoln 13, Sotomayor 3
Louisville 11, Birmingham 1
Mater Dei 2, JSerra 0
Murrieta Mesa 10, Murrieta Valley 0
Nogales 13, Edgewood 6
Norte Vista 5, Hillcrest 3
Northridge 12, Sherman Oaks CES 2
Northview 8, Covina 5
Orange Lutheran 4, Rosary 0
Palos Verdes 16, Peninsula 0
Patriot 13, La Sierra 2
Ramona 15, Arlington 3
Redondo 7, Mira Costa 3
San Jacinto 16, Tahquitz 0
Santa Ana 11, Orange 1
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Saddleback 0
Santa Clara 15, Foothill Tech 6
Segerstrom 15, Katella 1
Silverado 15, Serrano 0
South El Monte 4, El Monte 3
South Gate 16, Franklin 2
St. Monica 8, Da Vinci 1
Summit 15, Fontana 0
Sun Valley Poly 9, Arleta 3
Sunny Hills 6, Troy 3
Tesoro 14, San Juan Hills 7
Western Christian 14, Woodcrest Christian 2
