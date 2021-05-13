Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Wednesday’s results

Los Alamitos catcher Sophia Nugent warms up before a game.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s results

Ayala 4, Alta Loma 1

Bloomington 19, San Gorgonio 3

Bravo 19, Torres 0

Colton 17, Arroyo Valley 1

Costa Mesa 20, Estancia 9

Culver City 17, Santa Monica 12

Don Lugo 18, Ontario 0

Glendora 9, Colony 7

Godinez 12, Garden Grove 1

Grace Brethren 14, Bishop Diego 3

Granada Hills Kennedy 12, Sylmar 1

Grand Terrace 10, Rim of the World 0

Granite Hills 10, Adelanto 8

Hemet 18, Vista del Lago 0

La Habra 6, Sonora 0

Lincoln 13, Sotomayor 3

Louisville 11, Birmingham 1

Mater Dei 2, JSerra 0

Murrieta Mesa 10, Murrieta Valley 0

Nogales 13, Edgewood 6

Norte Vista 5, Hillcrest 3

Northridge 12, Sherman Oaks CES 2

Northview 8, Covina 5

Orange Lutheran 4, Rosary 0

Palos Verdes 16, Peninsula 0

Patriot 13, La Sierra 2

Ramona 15, Arlington 3

Redondo 7, Mira Costa 3

San Jacinto 16, Tahquitz 0

Santa Ana 11, Orange 1

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Saddleback 0

Santa Clara 15, Foothill Tech 6

Segerstrom 15, Katella 1

Silverado 15, Serrano 0

South El Monte 4, El Monte 3

South Gate 16, Franklin 2

St. Monica 8, Da Vinci 1

Summit 15, Fontana 0

Sun Valley Poly 9, Arleta 3

Sunny Hills 6, Troy 3

Tesoro 14, San Juan Hills 7

Western Christian 14, Woodcrest Christian 2

