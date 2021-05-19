Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Tennis racket and tennis ball on the red clay court
(Enes Evren/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Peninsula 15, La Canada 3

Westlake 13, Palos Verdes 5

Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

#2 Westlake at #1 Peninsula

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Beckman 9, Arcadia 9 (Beckman wins on games, 69-68)

Marlborough 12, Woodbridge 6

Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at #3 Marlborough

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Palm Desert 13, Cypress 5

San Juan Hills 9, Brentwood 9 (San Juan Hills wins on games, 78-68)

Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Palm Desert at San Juan Hills

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Villa Park 15, Placentia Valencia 3

Fountain Valley 11, Sage Hill 7

Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

#2 Fountain Valley at #1 Villa Park

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Flintridge Prep 11, Quartz Hill 7

Beverly Hills 10, Riverside North 8

Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

#3 Beverly Hills at Flintridge Prep

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

La Salle 13, Oak Hills 5

Patriot 11, Chino 7

Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

La Salle at #2 Patriot

High School Sports

