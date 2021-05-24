Roundup: Louis Rodriguez, Casey Borba lift No. 1 Orange Lutheran past JSerra

Casey Borba was 4 years old when his father, Eric, was hired as baseball coach at Orange Lutheran. On Monday night, the now 16-year-old sophomore was the Lancers’ starting third baseman in the first game of a three-game series against JSerra to decide the Trinity League championship. He grew up watching big game after big game.

“It’s crazy,” Casey said. “It’s cool to be part of it.”

Casey delivered in the clutch. In the first inning, when JSerra pitcher David Horn hit three batters and walked two others, Casey was one of the hit batters that resulted in two runs. In the third, he hit a double and the next batter, Gabe Miranda, hit a two-run home run. Orange Lutheran came away with an 8-2 road victory, winning its 17th consecutive game and ending JSerra’s winning streak at 18.

Louis Rodriguez threw strikes and gave a huge boost to Orange Lutheran, striking out 10 and throwing a complete game while looking in playoff form. The only trouble he encountered was a two-run home run to Anthony Aleman that briefly tied the game at 2 in the second inning. He walked one and gave up three hits.

Advertisement

The two teams will play again Tuesday at Hart Park, then back at JSerra on Wednesday. JSerra will send out its ace, Gage Jump, on Tuesday. JSerra pitchers walked eight Monday.

Harvard-Westlake 22, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5: The Wolverines clinched at least a share of the Mission League championship, opening up a two-game lead with two games to play by pounding the Knights for 18 hits. Andrew Citron had five RBIs. Toussaint Bythewood had two doubles, a single and two RBIs.

St. Francis 2, Chaminade 1: Kai Purdy-Burton struck out 11 in the win. Lucas Dixon had a game-tying RBI double.

Alemany 10, Crespi 9: Nico Azplicueta hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs for Crespi in the loss.

Cypress 16, Valencia 0: Braden Genera threw a six-hitter. Christian Thompson had three hits and two RBIs.

Bishop Amat 9, La Salle 3: Tyler White had a double, single and two RBIs.

Laguna Hills 6, Northwood 0: Scotty Kate struck out seven, walked none and threw a two-hit shutout.

Advertisement

Etiwanda 14, Upland 2: Jack Holman had three hits to lead Etiwanda.

Carson 7, Narbonne 1: Miles Hughes struck out 12 and allowed two hits in a complete game.

Beckman 5, Irvine 4: Paul Murrow and Ashton Kanegae each had two hits for Beckman in an eight-inning win.

Corona 9, Corona Centennial 6: Danny Perez and Andrew Walters hit home runs for Corona.

Advertisement

Roosevelt 2, Norco 1: It took 11 innings before Roosevelt got the walk-off hit from Preston Allen, his fourth hit of the game. Martin Delgado allowed one run in nine innings for Norco.

Murrieta Mesa 4, Vista Murrieta 2: Makana Olaso homered for Murrieta Mesa.

Santa Margarita 8, Servite 7: A three-run seventh won it for the Eagles. Drew Rutter had the game-winning hit. Mike Santos and Mikiah Negrete each had three RBIs for Servite.

Sierra Canyon 6, Windward 2: Jaden Noot struck out 11.

Advertisement

El Camino Real 4, Sun Valley Poly 2: Tyler Sileo threw five innings for the win. Wyatt Babcock and Luis Torres had two hits each.

Softball

Louisville 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: The Royals won the Mission League title. Grace Luderer struck out nine in three innings. Hayden Luderer went three for three with a home run.

Villa Park 3, Foothill 2: Sydney Somerndike struck out 16 for Villa Park.

Advertisement

Norco 6, Roosevelt 4: Delaney Whieldon had a two-run double in the seventh to help Norco improve to 22-1.

Boys’ basketball

Birmingham 71, Taft 63: Kris Cook scored 22 points, David Elliott added 18, and Larry Olayinka had 10 blocks and 10 rebounds.

