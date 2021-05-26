Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school volleyball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday unless noted

#8 Grant at #1 Palisades

#5 Venice at #4 Taft

#6 Chatsworth at #3 El Camino Real

#2 Granada Hills def. San Pedro, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 (Wednesday)

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday

#9 Narbonne at #8 Cleveland, scores not reported

Birmingham def. Los Angeles Marshall, 25-7, 25-9, 25-15

Quarterfinals, Friday

Cleveland/Narbonne winner at #1 Sylmar

#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning

#7 Birmingham at #2 Bell

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday

Elizabeth def. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5

Los Angeles Roosevelt def. Canoga Park, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 25-10

Legacy def. Bravo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Marquez def. Garfield, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11

Hollywood def. Los Angeles CES, 25-8, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10

San Fernando def. South East, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13

Quarterfinals, Friday

#8 Elizabeth at #1 Verdugo Hills

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt #4 Legacy

#11 Hollywood at #3 Marquez

#10 San Fernando at #2 Los Angeles University

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

#1 Central City Value def. Torres, 25-7, 25-27, 25-5 (Wednesday)

#5 Foshay def. Mendez, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)

#6 Panorama at #3 Maywood CES

#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Fairfax

NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Friday

#8 Math/Science at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#5 North Valley Military at #4 Belmont

#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH

#7 Reseda at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep

NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.

CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted

#8 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth, Thursday

South Gate def. Carson, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16

Palisades def. El Camino Real, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19

Taft def. Venice, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Semifinals, June 3

#4 South Gate vs. Chatsworth/Cleveland winner

#3 Palisades at #2 Taft

NOTES: Championship, June 5.

