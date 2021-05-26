High school volleyball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday unless noted
#8 Grant at #1 Palisades
#5 Venice at #4 Taft
#6 Chatsworth at #3 El Camino Real
#2 Granada Hills def. San Pedro, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 (Wednesday)
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday
#9 Narbonne at #8 Cleveland, scores not reported
Birmingham def. Los Angeles Marshall, 25-7, 25-9, 25-15
Quarterfinals, Friday
Cleveland/Narbonne winner at #1 Sylmar
#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 Birmingham at #2 Bell
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday
Elizabeth def. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5
Los Angeles Roosevelt def. Canoga Park, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 25-10
Legacy def. Bravo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Marquez def. Garfield, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11
Hollywood def. Los Angeles CES, 25-8, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10
San Fernando def. South East, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13
Quarterfinals, Friday
#8 Elizabeth at #1 Verdugo Hills
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt #4 Legacy
#11 Hollywood at #3 Marquez
#10 San Fernando at #2 Los Angeles University
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
#1 Central City Value def. Torres, 25-7, 25-27, 25-5 (Wednesday)
#5 Foshay def. Mendez, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)
#6 Panorama at #3 Maywood CES
#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Fairfax
NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Friday
#8 Math/Science at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#5 North Valley Military at #4 Belmont
#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH
#7 Reseda at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep
NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted
#8 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth, Thursday
South Gate def. Carson, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16
Palisades def. El Camino Real, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19
Taft def. Venice, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Semifinals, June 3
#4 South Gate vs. Chatsworth/Cleveland winner
#3 Palisades at #2 Taft
NOTES: Championship, June 5.
