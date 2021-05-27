Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Wednesday’s results

Baseballs in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Wednesday’s results

Alta Loma 3, Glendora 2

Aquinas 4, Linfield Christian 1

Beverly Hills 17, Compton Centennial 0

Bishop Amat 12, La Salle 4

Bishop Montgomery 7, Mary Star 0

Bonita 4, Ayala 3

Chaminade 7, St. Francis 5

Charter Oak 10, Diamond Ranch 0

Citrus Hill 9, San Jacinto 3

Claremont 8, Colony 0

Colton 9, San Gorgonio 0

Damien 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Dana Hills 2, Mission Viejo 1 (14)

de Toledo 15, Yeshiva 0

Dos Pueblos 4, San Marcos 3

El Toro 4, Tesoro 3

Etiwanda 12, Upland 5

Gabrielino 7, El Monte 2

Grand Terrace 6, Bloomington 5

Hart 3, West Ranch 2

Highland 12, Knight 4

JSerra 3, Orange Lutheran 1

Kaiser 8, Summit 4

Katella 7, Godinez 4

King 10, Corona Santiago 1

Miller 12, Fontana 0

Montebello 14, Alhambra 3

Northview 2, Covina 0

Paraclete 2, Brentwood 0

Pasadena Marshall 3, Mountain View 2

Portola 2, Laguna Hills 1

Rialto 8, Eisenhower 2

Rim of the World 2, Arroyo Valley 0

Rio Mesa 7, Newbury Park 4

San Dimas 5, West Covina 2

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 7, Buckley 4

St. Monica 2, Salesian 0

St. Paul 7, Gardena Serra 5

Sultana 5, Hesperia 3

Temecula Valley 4, Great Oak 3

Thousand Oaks 8, Simi Valley 3

Vista Murrieta 3, Murrieta Mesa 2

Warren 6, Gahr 2

Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 5, Western Christian 4

Woodbridge 1, Beckman 0

Woodcrest Christian 5, Ontario Christian 1

High School Sports

