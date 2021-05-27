High school baseball: Wednesday’s results
BASEBALL
Wednesday’s results
Alta Loma 3, Glendora 2
Aquinas 4, Linfield Christian 1
Beverly Hills 17, Compton Centennial 0
Bishop Amat 12, La Salle 4
Bishop Montgomery 7, Mary Star 0
Bonita 4, Ayala 3
Chaminade 7, St. Francis 5
Charter Oak 10, Diamond Ranch 0
Citrus Hill 9, San Jacinto 3
Claremont 8, Colony 0
Colton 9, San Gorgonio 0
Damien 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Dana Hills 2, Mission Viejo 1 (14)
de Toledo 15, Yeshiva 0
Dos Pueblos 4, San Marcos 3
El Toro 4, Tesoro 3
Etiwanda 12, Upland 5
Gabrielino 7, El Monte 2
Grand Terrace 6, Bloomington 5
Hart 3, West Ranch 2
Highland 12, Knight 4
JSerra 3, Orange Lutheran 1
Kaiser 8, Summit 4
Katella 7, Godinez 4
King 10, Corona Santiago 1
Miller 12, Fontana 0
Montebello 14, Alhambra 3
Northview 2, Covina 0
Paraclete 2, Brentwood 0
Pasadena Marshall 3, Mountain View 2
Portola 2, Laguna Hills 1
Rialto 8, Eisenhower 2
Rim of the World 2, Arroyo Valley 0
Rio Mesa 7, Newbury Park 4
San Dimas 5, West Covina 2
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 7, Buckley 4
St. Monica 2, Salesian 0
St. Paul 7, Gardena Serra 5
Sultana 5, Hesperia 3
Temecula Valley 4, Great Oak 3
Thousand Oaks 8, Simi Valley 3
Vista Murrieta 3, Murrieta Mesa 2
Warren 6, Gahr 2
Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 5, Western Christian 4
Woodbridge 1, Beckman 0
Woodcrest Christian 5, Ontario Christian 1
