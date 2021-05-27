Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school softball: Wednesday’s results

A catcher prepares to make a throw during a softball game.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s results

Alhambra 11, Montebello 1

Arroyo 5, South El Monte 0

Advertisement

Artesia 9, Glenn 8

Ayala 1, Bonita 0

Beaumont 10, Redlands East Valley 0

California 17, Whittier 4

Camarillo 7, Royal 2

Campbell Hall 3, Viewpoint 0

Carter 14, Bloomington 4

Cerritos 10, Oxford Academy 0

Advertisement

Chino 4, Don Lugo 1

Claremont 15, Colony 5

Coachella Valley 12, Banning 2

Colton 18, San Gorgonio 4

Advertisement

Compton Centennial 15, Compton Early College 8

Covina 10, Northview 5

Culver City 10, Santa Monica 1

Diamond Ranch 2, Charter Oak 0

Advertisement

Downey 6, Warren 3

Eisenhower 6, Rialto 5

El Dorado 2, Yorba Linda 0

El Modena 2, Brea Olinda 1

Advertisement

El Monte 22, Gabrielino 2

El Rancho 3, Santa Fe 2

Esperanza 13, Foothill 1

Fillmore 10, Nordhoff 1

Advertisement

Glendora 17, Alta Loma 0

Hawthorne 6, Leuzinger 2

JSerra 7, Orange Lutheran 5

Keppel 14, San Gabriel 8

Advertisement

King 9, Corona Santiago 2

Lancaster 13, Eastside 8

Montclair 17, Ontario 7

Murrieta Mesa 11, Vista Murrieta 3

Advertisement

North Torrance 4, West Torrance 0

Northwood 13, Portola 5

Ocean View 19, Katella 0

Palos Verdes 11, Peninsula 1

Advertisement

Pasadena 11, Muir 0

Pioneer 14, Whitney 1

Quartz Hill 20, Palmdale 1

Rim of the World 14, Arroyo Valley 11

Advertisement

Riverside Bethel Christian 20, California Lutheran 8

Rosary 2, Santa Margarita 1

San Jacinto 20, Citrus Hill 0

Santa Ana 9, Estancia 8

Advertisement

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14, Orange 4

Santa Paula 10, Carpinteria 0

Segerstrom 7, Godinez 4

South Torrance 5, Torrance 1

Advertisement

Southlands Christian 11, Orangewood Academy 8

St. Genevieve 6, Alverno 1

Summit 18, Kaiser 0

Valencia 10, Golden Valley 0

Advertisement

Vasquez 15, Faith Baptist 0

Villa Park 10, Anaheim Canyon 1

Western Christian 14, Loma Linda Academy 1

Westminster 7, Garden Grove 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement