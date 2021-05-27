High school softball: Wednesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s results
Alhambra 11, Montebello 1
Arroyo 5, South El Monte 0
Artesia 9, Glenn 8
Ayala 1, Bonita 0
Beaumont 10, Redlands East Valley 0
California 17, Whittier 4
Camarillo 7, Royal 2
Campbell Hall 3, Viewpoint 0
Carter 14, Bloomington 4
Cerritos 10, Oxford Academy 0
Chino 4, Don Lugo 1
Claremont 15, Colony 5
Coachella Valley 12, Banning 2
Colton 18, San Gorgonio 4
Compton Centennial 15, Compton Early College 8
Covina 10, Northview 5
Culver City 10, Santa Monica 1
Diamond Ranch 2, Charter Oak 0
Downey 6, Warren 3
Eisenhower 6, Rialto 5
El Dorado 2, Yorba Linda 0
El Modena 2, Brea Olinda 1
El Monte 22, Gabrielino 2
El Rancho 3, Santa Fe 2
Esperanza 13, Foothill 1
Fillmore 10, Nordhoff 1
Glendora 17, Alta Loma 0
Hawthorne 6, Leuzinger 2
JSerra 7, Orange Lutheran 5
Keppel 14, San Gabriel 8
King 9, Corona Santiago 2
Lancaster 13, Eastside 8
Montclair 17, Ontario 7
Murrieta Mesa 11, Vista Murrieta 3
North Torrance 4, West Torrance 0
Northwood 13, Portola 5
Ocean View 19, Katella 0
Palos Verdes 11, Peninsula 1
Pasadena 11, Muir 0
Pioneer 14, Whitney 1
Quartz Hill 20, Palmdale 1
Rim of the World 14, Arroyo Valley 11
Riverside Bethel Christian 20, California Lutheran 8
Rosary 2, Santa Margarita 1
San Jacinto 20, Citrus Hill 0
Santa Ana 9, Estancia 8
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14, Orange 4
Santa Paula 10, Carpinteria 0
Segerstrom 7, Godinez 4
South Torrance 5, Torrance 1
Southlands Christian 11, Orangewood Academy 8
St. Genevieve 6, Alverno 1
Summit 18, Kaiser 0
Valencia 10, Golden Valley 0
Vasquez 15, Faith Baptist 0
Villa Park 10, Anaheim Canyon 1
Western Christian 14, Loma Linda Academy 1
Westminster 7, Garden Grove 0
