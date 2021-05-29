Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Friday’s results

A softball player waits in the on-deck circle.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Friday’s results

Birmingham 23, Sylmar 4

Canoga Park 18, Reseda 8

El Camino Real 2, Crescenta Valley 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 13, San Fernando 1

Lennox Academy 17, Animo Leadership 4

Los Alamitos 5, Cypress 4

Rio Hondo Prep 1, Garey 0

Smidt Tech 21, Orthopaedic 6

Sun Valley Poly 14, Arleta 0

West Adams 25, Santee 11

