High school softball: Friday’s results
SOFTBALL
Friday’s results
Birmingham 23, Sylmar 4
Canoga Park 18, Reseda 8
El Camino Real 2, Crescenta Valley 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 13, San Fernando 1
Lennox Academy 17, Animo Leadership 4
Los Alamitos 5, Cypress 4
Rio Hondo Prep 1, Garey 0
Smidt Tech 21, Orthopaedic 6
Sun Valley Poly 14, Arleta 0
West Adams 25, Santee 11
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.