Corona Centennial in position to win boys and girls basketball titles

It could be a big week for Corona Centennial. The Huskies are in position to win the Southern Section Open Division boys and girls basketball championships.

The 20-2 boys’ team, led by guards Kylan Boswell, Donovan Dent and Jared McCain, will play unbeaten Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (15-0) on Friday at Sierra Canyon. The unbeaten girls team (22-0) will play host to unbeaten Santa Ana Mater Dei (19-0) on Thursday.

Wednesday is the day for all Southern Section boys’ basketball championship games except the Open Division.

The boys’ schedule:

Division 1: No. 2 Chaminade at No. 4 Capistrano Valley

Division 2AA: No. 3 Rolling Hills Prep at Los Altos

Division 2A: Agoura at No. 1 Crean Lutheran

Division 3AA: No. 2 Aquinas at King

Division 3A: No. 3 Glendora at Marina (Thursday)

Division 4AA: No. 1 Pasadena Poly at Arcadia

Division 4A: No. 1 Linfield Christian at No. 3 Pilibos

Division 5AA: Costa Mesa at No. 1 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Division 5A: Faith Baptist at Desert Hot Springs

Thursday’s girls’ schedule:

Division 1: Esperanza at LB Poly/Fairmont Prep winner

Division 2AA: Cajon at No. 1 Alemany

Division 2A: Eisenhower at No. 2 Paloma Valley

Division 3AA: No. 1 Ontario Christian vs. Sage Hill/La Quinta winner

Division 3A: San Dimas at Ayala

Division 4AA: No. 2 Agoura at No. 4 Mary Star

Division 4A Rancho Christian at No. 2 Newport Harbor

Division 5AA: Faith Baptist at No. 2 Trinity Classical

Division 5A: Louisville/Capistrano Valley Christian winner at No. 1 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

City Section semifinals

The City Section holds its basketball semifinals on Wednesday, with the championship games Saturday. In Open Division boys, King/Drew will be at Westchester while Fairfax is at Birmingham. In Division I, it’s Palisades at Chatsworth and Crenshaw at Venice.

Here he goes again. Kosy Akametu with the slam. King/Drew 33, Narbonne 26. Late third. pic.twitter.com/TGUU1oQpUY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 5, 2021

For Open Division girls, it’s El Camino Real at Palisades and Hamilton at Birmingham.

Baseball, softball playoffs continue

The Southern Section baseball playoffs resume on Tuesday with second-round games. San Juan Capistrano JSerra, seeded No. 1 in Division 1, makes its tournament debut at home against Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley. Ace Gage Jump is expected to start on the mound for JSerra.

The Southern Section softball playoffs will hold quarterfinal games on Tuesday. Norco, seeded No. 1 in Division 1, travels to Los Alamitos.

The City Section begins its Open Division baseball playoffs on Wednesday, while softball begins on Monday.