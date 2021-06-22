Bishop Amat defeats No. 1 Buchanan 4-2 in Southern California regional baseball opener

Bishop Amat took a long drive to Clovis on Tuesday for its opening game of the Southern California Division I baseball regionals against top-seeded Buchanan. The Lancers showed off the strength of Southern Section Division 1 baseball by defeating Buchanan 4-2.

Ryan Verdugo gave up one run in five innings with five strikeouts and Izeah Muniz got the save. Tyler White, Daniel Briones and Izaiah Ayala each had RBIs.

Ayala 8, Eastlake 6: The Bulldogs will play host to Bishop Amat in the regional semifinals on Thursday. Jacob Badawi contributed two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

Trabuco Hills 9, El Camino Real 1: Ryan Faulks struck out five and yielded two hits in five scoreless innings. Faulks and Tyler Collins each had three hits.

Orange Lutheran 2, Grossmont 1: Karson Bowen had the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning. Connor Patty struck out three in 4 2/3 innings in a Division I regional opener.

JSerra 10, Liberty 0: David Horn was the standout pitcher to lead the Lions, who will play host to Trinity League rival Orange Lutheran on Thursday.

Hart 18, Arroyo Grande 13: In a wild Division 3 game, freshman Brayden Jefferis had five hits for the Indians and Malachi Soqui added three hits.

Camarillo 10, Madera 3: Brandon Contreras and Anthony Alvarez came through with key RBIs.

Granite Hills 6, Birmingham 2: Robert Pitts had three hits for the Patriots.

Cleveland 9, Palos Verdes 8: Xavier Acosta went four for five in the eight-inning game and came through with the walk-off single.

Softball

Westlake 3, Carlsbad 1: Stanford-bound Kylie Chung hit a home run and struck out 17 for the Warriors in a Division I game.

Rosary 7, Selma 1: In Division II, Rosary advanced.

Camarillo 4, El Camino Real 1: The Scorpions relied on sophomore pitcher Ainsley Berlingeri.