High school softball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Los Alamitos 8, Carson 0
Camarillo 4, El Camino Real 1
Westlake 3, Carlsbad 1
Clovis 10, Granada Hills 0
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#5 Camarillo at #1 Los Alamitos
#6 Westlake at #2 Clovis
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Rosary 7, Selma 1
Hemet 9, Redondo 5
Oxnard 4, Dinuba 3
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#4 Rosary at #1 Sultana
#7 Oxnard at #6 Hemet
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Fowler 5, Orange Vista 2
Tulare Union 12, Alverno 2
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#4 San Fernando vs. #1 St. Bonaventure at Ventura College
#3 Fowler at #2 Tulare Union
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
San Diego Kearny 8, Chula Vista Bayfront 7 (11)
Bakersfield Highland 27, Smidt Tech 0
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#4 San Diego Kearny at #1 Holtville
#3 Bakersfield Highland at #2 Gardena
NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m.
