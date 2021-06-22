Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school softball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
Share

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Advertisement

Los Alamitos 8, Carson 0

Camarillo 4, El Camino Real 1

Westlake 3, Carlsbad 1

Clovis 10, Granada Hills 0

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#5 Camarillo at #1 Los Alamitos

#6 Westlake at #2 Clovis

DIVISION II

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Rosary 7, Selma 1

Hemet 9, Redondo 5

Oxnard 4, Dinuba 3

Advertisement

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#4 Rosary at #1 Sultana

#7 Oxnard at #6 Hemet

DIVISION III

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Fowler 5, Orange Vista 2

Tulare Union 12, Alverno 2

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

#4 San Fernando vs. #1 St. Bonaventure at Ventura College

#3 Fowler at #2 Tulare Union

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Advertisement

San Diego Kearny 8, Chula Vista Bayfront 7 (11)

Bakersfield Highland 27, Smidt Tech 0

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#4 San Diego Kearny at #1 Holtville

Advertisement

#3 Bakersfield Highland at #2 Gardena

NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement