High school boys’ water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
CITY
First round, Monday
Palisades 19, Los Angeles Kennedy 4
El Camino Real 17, Venice 12
San Pedro 25, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3
Eagle Rock 16, Panorama 5
Birmingham 20, Santee 0
Los Angeles CES 26, Granada Hills Kennedy 5
Granada Hills 15, Van Nuys 9
Cleveland 29, North Valley Military 0
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#9 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades
#5 San Pedro at #4 Eagle Rock
#6 Los Angeles CES at #3 Birmingham
#7 Granada Hills at #2 Cleveland
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.; championship, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
