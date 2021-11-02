Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Eric Maddy
BOYS’ WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday

Palisades 19, Los Angeles Kennedy 4

El Camino Real 17, Venice 12

San Pedro 25, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3

Eagle Rock 16, Panorama 5

Birmingham 20, Santee 0

Los Angeles CES 26, Granada Hills Kennedy 5

Granada Hills 15, Van Nuys 9

Cleveland 29, North Valley Military 0

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#9 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades

#5 San Pedro at #4 Eagle Rock

#6 Los Angeles CES at #3 Birmingham

#7 Granada Hills at #2 Cleveland

NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.; championship, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

