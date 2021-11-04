Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Eric Maddy
BOYS’ WATER POLO

CITY

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Palisades 18, El Camino Real 5

Eagle Rock 11, San Pedro 10

Birmingham 19, Los Angeles CES 5

#7 Granada Hills at #2 Cleveland, score not reported

Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#4 Eagle Rock at #1 Palisades

#3 Birmingham vs. Cleveland/Granada Hills winner

NOTES: Championship, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WATER POLO

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Huntington Beach 14, Orange Lutheran 8

Harvard-Westlake 14, JSerra 7

Newport Harbor 14, Laguna Beach 8

Mater Dei 14, Foothill 7

Semifinals, Wednesday

#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Huntington Beach

#3 Newport Harbor at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Loyola at Santa Margarita, 2 p.m.

#4 Long Beach Wilson at Palos Verdes

#3 Santa Barbara at Mira Costa, 11:30 a.m.

Oaks Christian at #2 Los Alamitos, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 2

Second round, Thursday

Servite 19, Irvine University 12

El Dorado 8, Edison 6

Redlands East Valley 13, Corona Santiago 3

Aliso Niguel 8, Newbury Park 5

Yorba Linda 19, King 12

San Marcos 11, Chadwick 9

Westlake 7, La Serna 5

San Juan Hills 21, Garden Grove Pacifica 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Servite at El Dorado

Redlands East Valley at #4 Aliso Niguel

San Marcos at #3 Yorba Linda

Westlake at #2 San Juan Hills

DIVISION 3

Second round, Thursday

Thousand Oaks 17, Claremont 13

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Walnut 9

Brea Olinda 14, Peninsula 11

Bonita 11, St. Francis 8

Troy 11, Glendora 8

Santa Monica 12, Millikan 5

Palm Desert 22, Diamond Bar 13

Alta Loma 16, Eastvale Roosevelt 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Thousand Oaks at Rancho Cucamonga

Bonita at Brea Olinda

Santa Monica at #3 Troy

Palm Desert at #2 Alta Loma

DIVISION 4

Second round, Thursday

Long Beach Poly 22, Don Lugo 8

Pasadena Poly 8, Foothill Tech 4

Fullerton 12, Glendale 9

Portola 8, Redlands 7

Crespi 19, Cerritos 5

Estancia 7, Crescenta Valley 6

Chaparral 8, Elsinore 7

Camarillo 15, Los Altos 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Long Beach Poly at Pasadena Poly

Fullerton at #4 Portola

Estancia at Crespi

Chaparral at #2 Camarillo

DIVISION 5

Second round, Thursday

Carpinteria 21, Ramona 4

Sage Hill 10, Cypress 8

Citrus Valley 23, West Torrance 14

Downey 16, Fontana 9

Buena 16, Charter Oak 3

Tustin 16, Ontario 9

Valley View 9, South Torrance 7

Burbank 18, Cathedral 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Sage Hill at #1 Carpinteria

Citrus Valley at #4 Downey

Tustin at #3 Buena

#2 Burbank at Valley View

DIVISION 6

Second round, Thursday

Crean Lutheran 18, Lakeside 6

Keppel 8, Saddleback 4

Long Beach Cabrillo 10, Arroyo Valley 4

Westminster 11, Jurupa Valley 10

Ocean View 17, Moreno Valley 5

Westminster La Quinta 6, Paloma Valley 5

Lakewood 17, San Bernardino 4

Heritage 11, Santa Fe 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Keppel at #1 Crean Lutheran

Long Beach Cabrillo at #4 Westminster

Westminster La Quinta at #3 Ocean View

#2 Heritage at Lakewood

Notes: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Nov. 13 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

