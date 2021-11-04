High school boys’ water polo: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
CITY
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Palisades 18, El Camino Real 5
Eagle Rock 11, San Pedro 10
Birmingham 19, Los Angeles CES 5
#7 Granada Hills at #2 Cleveland, score not reported
Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#4 Eagle Rock at #1 Palisades
#3 Birmingham vs. Cleveland/Granada Hills winner
NOTES: Championship, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WATER POLO
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Huntington Beach 14, Orange Lutheran 8
Harvard-Westlake 14, JSerra 7
Newport Harbor 14, Laguna Beach 8
Mater Dei 14, Foothill 7
Semifinals, Wednesday
#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Huntington Beach
#3 Newport Harbor at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Loyola at Santa Margarita, 2 p.m.
#4 Long Beach Wilson at Palos Verdes
#3 Santa Barbara at Mira Costa, 11:30 a.m.
Oaks Christian at #2 Los Alamitos, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 2
Second round, Thursday
Servite 19, Irvine University 12
El Dorado 8, Edison 6
Redlands East Valley 13, Corona Santiago 3
Aliso Niguel 8, Newbury Park 5
Yorba Linda 19, King 12
San Marcos 11, Chadwick 9
Westlake 7, La Serna 5
San Juan Hills 21, Garden Grove Pacifica 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Servite at El Dorado
Redlands East Valley at #4 Aliso Niguel
San Marcos at #3 Yorba Linda
Westlake at #2 San Juan Hills
DIVISION 3
Second round, Thursday
Thousand Oaks 17, Claremont 13
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Walnut 9
Brea Olinda 14, Peninsula 11
Bonita 11, St. Francis 8
Troy 11, Glendora 8
Santa Monica 12, Millikan 5
Palm Desert 22, Diamond Bar 13
Alta Loma 16, Eastvale Roosevelt 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Thousand Oaks at Rancho Cucamonga
Bonita at Brea Olinda
Santa Monica at #3 Troy
Palm Desert at #2 Alta Loma
DIVISION 4
Second round, Thursday
Long Beach Poly 22, Don Lugo 8
Pasadena Poly 8, Foothill Tech 4
Fullerton 12, Glendale 9
Portola 8, Redlands 7
Crespi 19, Cerritos 5
Estancia 7, Crescenta Valley 6
Chaparral 8, Elsinore 7
Camarillo 15, Los Altos 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Long Beach Poly at Pasadena Poly
Fullerton at #4 Portola
Estancia at Crespi
Chaparral at #2 Camarillo
DIVISION 5
Second round, Thursday
Carpinteria 21, Ramona 4
Sage Hill 10, Cypress 8
Citrus Valley 23, West Torrance 14
Downey 16, Fontana 9
Buena 16, Charter Oak 3
Tustin 16, Ontario 9
Valley View 9, South Torrance 7
Burbank 18, Cathedral 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Sage Hill at #1 Carpinteria
Citrus Valley at #4 Downey
Tustin at #3 Buena
#2 Burbank at Valley View
DIVISION 6
Second round, Thursday
Crean Lutheran 18, Lakeside 6
Keppel 8, Saddleback 4
Long Beach Cabrillo 10, Arroyo Valley 4
Westminster 11, Jurupa Valley 10
Ocean View 17, Moreno Valley 5
Westminster La Quinta 6, Paloma Valley 5
Lakewood 17, San Bernardino 4
Heritage 11, Santa Fe 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Keppel at #1 Crean Lutheran
Long Beach Cabrillo at #4 Westminster
Westminster La Quinta at #3 Ocean View
#2 Heritage at Lakewood
Notes: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Nov. 13 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
