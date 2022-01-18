Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

City Section to delay basketball and soccer playoffs to provide time for makeup games

Venice High basketball players surround coach David Galley during a game.
Venice High basketball coach David Galley talks to his team.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

The City Section has decided to delay its seeding meetings for soccer and basketball playoffs by one week until Feb. 12-13, giving schools an extra week to reschedule games postponed during a Los Angeles Unified School District pause in sports competitions last week. Playoffs will take place over two weeks instead of three weeks.

The City Section is undecided on whether to use home or neutral sites for playoff championships because of continuing COVID-19 attendance restrictions. L.A. Southwest College had been used for basketball semifinals and finals in recent years, but the school doubled its rental fees, leaving a championship site uncertain.

The Executive Committee passed a proposal to waive the dead period for the 2022-23 school year. It was also waived last year.

There also is discussion about how to handle dual meet championships and City championships in wrestling. No decision was made, but a dual meet championship could be restricted to four boys teams and four girls teams and held at the end of this month.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon plays in a game.

High School Sports

The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial and Sierra Canyon on top

A look at The Times’ boys’ basketball top-25 rankings for the Southland. Corona Centennial and Sierra Canyon are Nos. 1 and 2; Riverside Poly is No. 3.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement