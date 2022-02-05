Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#1 Birmingham, bye

#9 Santee at #8 Venice

#12 Los Angeles University at #5 El Camino Real

#13 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Cleveland

#14 Wilmington Banning at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Granada Hills

#10 Van Nuys at #7 San Pedro

#2 Palisades, bye

NOTES:

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 15, 3

p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. at site TBD.

