High school girls’ water polo: City playoff pairings
CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#1 Birmingham, bye
#9 Santee at #8 Venice
#12 Los Angeles University at #5 El Camino Real
#13 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Cleveland
#14 Wilmington Banning at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Granada Hills
#10 Van Nuys at #7 San Pedro
#2 Palisades, bye
NOTES:
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 15, 3
p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. at site TBD.
