High school basketball: Tuesday’s City scores

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS

Animo Robinson 57, New Designs University Park 43

Animo Watts 57, Animo Bunche 29

Birmingham 88, Sun Valley Poly 43

Bravo 50, Marquez 44

Eagle Rock 77, Lincoln 51

Gertz-Ressler 53, USC Hybrid 36

Los Angeles Marshall 89, Los Angeles Wilson 42

Maywood CES 64, Maywood 62

Sotomayor 53, Franklin 45

Torres 59, Elizabeth 57

GIRLS

Animo Watts 22, Animo Bunche 13

Bravo 46, Marquez 12

Discovery 31, Lake Balboa Prep 18

Eagle Rock 80, Lincoln 17

El Camino Real 70, Cleveland 37

Elizabeth 44, Torres 26

Gertz-Ressler 30, USC Hybrid 25

Granada Hills 43, Birmingham 39

Maywood CES 53, Maywood 11

