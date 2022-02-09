High school basketball: Tuesday’s City scores
BOYS
Animo Robinson 57, New Designs University Park 43
Animo Watts 57, Animo Bunche 29
Birmingham 88, Sun Valley Poly 43
Bravo 50, Marquez 44
Eagle Rock 77, Lincoln 51
Gertz-Ressler 53, USC Hybrid 36
Los Angeles Marshall 89, Los Angeles Wilson 42
Maywood CES 64, Maywood 62
Sotomayor 53, Franklin 45
Torres 59, Elizabeth 57
GIRLS
Animo Watts 22, Animo Bunche 13
Bravo 46, Marquez 12
Discovery 31, Lake Balboa Prep 18
Eagle Rock 80, Lincoln 17
El Camino Real 70, Cleveland 37
Elizabeth 44, Torres 26
Gertz-Ressler 30, USC Hybrid 25
Granada Hills 43, Birmingham 39
Maywood CES 53, Maywood 11
