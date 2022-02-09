Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ wild-card results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Wednesday

Bishop Amat 1, Bonita 0

Newbury Park 2, Fillmore 0

Loara 1, Santa Fe 1 (Loara advances on penalties, score not reported)

Firebaugh 1, Dunn 0

Redlands East Valley 2, Mountain View 1

Corona Centennial 7, Nogales 0

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Wednesday

Sultana 3, Riverside North 1

Ontario 2, Cypress 2 (Ontario advances on penalties, 5-4)

Hawthorne 0, Animo Leadership 0 (Hawthorne advances on penalties, 4-3)

Diamond Ranch 0, La Canada 0 (Diamond Ranch advances on penalties, 4-3)

Rubidoux 3, Lakeside 1

Oak Hills 4, Golden Valley 1

Chino Hills 3, Indian Springs 0

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Wednesday

Environmental Charter 3, La Salle 2 (OT)

Bishop Diego d. Windward (COVID forfeit)

Adelanto 3, San Gorgonio 1

Moreno Valley 6, Indio 0

Highland 11, Academy of Careers & Exploration 0

Burbank Burroughs 2, Laguna Blanca 0

Brentwood 4, Buckley 1

Pasadena Marshall 1, Ontario Christian 0

Linfield Christian 4, Vistamar 1

Sierra Canyon 1, Pioneer 0

San Jacinto 1, Canyon Springs 0

University Prep 7, La Sierra Academy 0

Littlerock 4, Xavier Prep 2

Monrovia 1, Burbank 1 (Monrovia advances on penalties, 5-3)

Maranatha 6, Bassett 1

DIVISION 7

Wild-card matches, Wednesday

El Monte 4, Capistrano Valley Christian 0

CAMS 1, Paraclete 0

