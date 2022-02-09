High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ wild-card results
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Wednesday
Bishop Amat 1, Bonita 0
Newbury Park 2, Fillmore 0
Loara 1, Santa Fe 1 (Loara advances on penalties, score not reported)
Firebaugh 1, Dunn 0
Redlands East Valley 2, Mountain View 1
Corona Centennial 7, Nogales 0
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Wednesday
Sultana 3, Riverside North 1
Ontario 2, Cypress 2 (Ontario advances on penalties, 5-4)
Hawthorne 0, Animo Leadership 0 (Hawthorne advances on penalties, 4-3)
Diamond Ranch 0, La Canada 0 (Diamond Ranch advances on penalties, 4-3)
Rubidoux 3, Lakeside 1
Oak Hills 4, Golden Valley 1
Chino Hills 3, Indian Springs 0
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Wednesday
Environmental Charter 3, La Salle 2 (OT)
Bishop Diego d. Windward (COVID forfeit)
Adelanto 3, San Gorgonio 1
Moreno Valley 6, Indio 0
Highland 11, Academy of Careers & Exploration 0
Burbank Burroughs 2, Laguna Blanca 0
Brentwood 4, Buckley 1
Pasadena Marshall 1, Ontario Christian 0
Linfield Christian 4, Vistamar 1
Sierra Canyon 1, Pioneer 0
San Jacinto 1, Canyon Springs 0
University Prep 7, La Sierra Academy 0
Littlerock 4, Xavier Prep 2
Monrovia 1, Burbank 1 (Monrovia advances on penalties, 5-3)
Maranatha 6, Bassett 1
DIVISION 7
Wild-card matches, Wednesday
El Monte 4, Capistrano Valley Christian 0
CAMS 1, Paraclete 0
