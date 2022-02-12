High school basketball: Friday’s City scores
BOYS
Alliance Marine 54, Discovery 18
Annenberg 56, Orthopaedic 43
Central City Value 72, Animo Bunche 20
Crenshaw 48, Washington 41
Eagle Rock 54, Sotomayor 47
Fairfax 64, Venice 61
Gardena 50, Carson 46
Granada Hills 71, Chatsworth 59
Granada Hills Kennedy 68, Sylmar 48
Grant 81, North Hollywood 48
Harbor Teacher 53, Los Angeles Jordan 37
Hollywood 87, Bernstein 21
Jefferson 74, Angelou 44
King/Drew 84, Dorsey 43
Legacy 43, Bell 37
Lincoln 60, Los Angeles Wilson 33
Los Angeles 74, West Adams 35
Los Angeles Kennedy 53, Roybal 51
Los Angeles Marshall 59, Franklin 49
Los Angeles University 73, Westchester 59
Manual Arts 63, Santee 51
Math/Science 61, Bright Star 54
Mendez 61, Belmont 46
Narbonne 64, San Pedro 63
Reseda 70, Panorama 58
Sherman Oaks CES 80, Valley Arts/Sciences 50
South East 63, Garfield 39
South Gate 43, Huntington Park 32
Sun Valley Poly 54, Arleta 44
USC Hybrid 59, New Designs University Park 49
Van Nuys 70, San Fernando 52
Verdugo Hills 69, Chavez 56
View Park 46, Fremont 40
GIRLS
Birmingham 57, El Camino Real 37
Central City Value 68, Animo Bunche 19
Crenshaw 62, Washington 23
Franklin 43, Los Angeles Marshall 37
Garfield 59, South East 25
Harbor Teacher 65, Dymally 10
Hollywood 41, Bernstein 22
Jefferson 56, Angelou 27
King/Drew 43, Dorsey 24
Legacy 41, Bell 36
Los Angeles CES 40, Los Angeles Hamilton 34
Los Angeles Wilson 54, Lincoln 26
Narbonne 57, San Pedro 44
North Hollywood 65, Grant 25
Orthopaedic 37, Annenberg 18
Reseda 50, Panorama 32
San Fernando 52, Granada Hills Kennedy 27
South Gate 42, Huntington Park 23
Sun Valley Poly 28, Arleta 25
Taft 75, Cleveland 51
USC Hybrid 39, New Designs University Park 21
Van Nuys 59, Sylmar 33
Verdugo Hills 70, Chavez 31
West Adams 56, Los Angeles 34
Westchester 76, Los Angeles University 22
