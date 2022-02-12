Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Friday’s City scores

By Times staff
BOYS

Alliance Marine 54, Discovery 18

Annenberg 56, Orthopaedic 43

Central City Value 72, Animo Bunche 20

Crenshaw 48, Washington 41

Eagle Rock 54, Sotomayor 47

Fairfax 64, Venice 61

Gardena 50, Carson 46

Granada Hills 71, Chatsworth 59

Granada Hills Kennedy 68, Sylmar 48

Grant 81, North Hollywood 48

Harbor Teacher 53, Los Angeles Jordan 37

Hollywood 87, Bernstein 21

Jefferson 74, Angelou 44

King/Drew 84, Dorsey 43

Legacy 43, Bell 37

Lincoln 60, Los Angeles Wilson 33

Los Angeles 74, West Adams 35

Los Angeles Kennedy 53, Roybal 51

Los Angeles Marshall 59, Franklin 49

Los Angeles University 73, Westchester 59

Manual Arts 63, Santee 51

Math/Science 61, Bright Star 54

Mendez 61, Belmont 46

Narbonne 64, San Pedro 63

Reseda 70, Panorama 58

Sherman Oaks CES 80, Valley Arts/Sciences 50

South East 63, Garfield 39

South Gate 43, Huntington Park 32

Sun Valley Poly 54, Arleta 44

USC Hybrid 59, New Designs University Park 49

Van Nuys 70, San Fernando 52

Verdugo Hills 69, Chavez 56

View Park 46, Fremont 40

GIRLS

Birmingham 57, El Camino Real 37

Central City Value 68, Animo Bunche 19

Crenshaw 62, Washington 23

Franklin 43, Los Angeles Marshall 37

Garfield 59, South East 25

Harbor Teacher 65, Dymally 10

Hollywood 41, Bernstein 22

Jefferson 56, Angelou 27

King/Drew 43, Dorsey 24

Legacy 41, Bell 36

Los Angeles CES 40, Los Angeles Hamilton 34

Los Angeles Wilson 54, Lincoln 26

Narbonne 57, San Pedro 44

North Hollywood 65, Grant 25

Orthopaedic 37, Annenberg 18

Reseda 50, Panorama 32

San Fernando 52, Granada Hills Kennedy 27

South Gate 42, Huntington Park 23

Sun Valley Poly 28, Arleta 25

Taft 75, Cleveland 51

USC Hybrid 39, New Designs University Park 21

Van Nuys 59, Sylmar 33

Verdugo Hills 70, Chavez 31

West Adams 56, Los Angeles 34

Westchester 76, Los Angeles University 22

