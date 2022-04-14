High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Anaheim 12, Santa Ana Valley 0
Animo Leadership 10, Lennox Academy 3
Bellflower 7, Las Vegas Arbor View 5
Cajon 10, Beaumont 3
Calabasas 5, Newbury Park 0
Canyon Country Canyon 6, Castaic 2
Capistrano Valley 6, Dana Hills 1
Charter Oak 2, West Covina 0
Corona 8, King 0
Corona Santiago 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 2
Costa Mesa 5, Estancia 4
Culver City 6, Peninsula 1
de Toledo 9, Hoover 2
Edison 4, Long Beach Poly 3
El Camino Real 6, El Cajon Grossmont 3
Etiwanda 4, Chino Hills 2
Fullerton 14, Buena Park 0
Gahr 2, Downey 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 5, La Palma Kennedy 1
Gardena Serra 10, La Salle 6
Gladstone 8, Azusa 7
Grace Brethren 9, Foothill Tech 3
Hesperia 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6
Huntington Beach 10, Fountain Valley 2
Knight 7, Eastside 4
La Habra 2, Sonora 1
La Puente 12, Edgewood 10
Laguna Hills 11, Irvine University 2
Linfield Christian 10, Chula Vista Hilltop 5
Los Alamitos 4, Segerstrom 1
Mary Star 8, Salesian 5
Maywood CES 9, Gardena 0
Norco 11, Corona Centennial 0
Northview 15, Diamond Ranch 3
Nuview Bridge 19,Southlands Christian 0
Oak Hills 9, Sultana 5
Oaks Christian 2, Agoura 1
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Upland 1
Redlands East Valley 5, Redlands 2
Riverside North 5, Canyon Springs 2
Riverside Poly 2, Temescal Canyon 0
San Juan Hills 8, San Clemente 4
Savanna 13, Western 0
Serrano 5, Apple Valley 1
Servite 1, Mater Dei 0
South East 5, North Hollywood 1
South Torrance 11, Lawndale 1
Spring Valley Steele Canyon 6, Palisades 1
St. Genevieve 9, Verbum Dei 8
St. John Bosco 3, Tesoro 1
St. Monica Academy 7, Faith Baptist 3
St. Paul 11, Cathedral 1
Sunny Hills 2, Troy 1
Sylmar 1, Taft 0
Torres 12, South Gate 2
Trabuco Hills 7, Aliso Niguel 4
Tustin 4, Placentia Valencia 0
Valencia 15, Golden Valley 2
Villa Park 5, El Dorado 0
Woodbridge 6, Northwood 2
Yorba Linda 14, Esperanza 4
Yucaipa 10, Citrus Valley 1
SOFTBALL
Apple Valley 12, Sultana 11
Beaumont 7, Citrus Valley 3
Burbank Providence 17, Campbell Hall 4
Corona Centennial 6, Corona 2
Costa Mesa 16, Santa Ana 2
Culver City 4, Peninsula 3
Downey Calvary Chapel 7, Orangewood Academy 1
El Segundo 19, Lawndale 1
Heritage 6, Valley View 1
JSerra 10, San Juan Hills 2
La Puente 16, Pomona 3
La Salle 16, Muir 7
La Serna 10, Santa Fe 0
Millikan 6, Long Beach Poly 0
Norco 19, Eastvale Roosevelt 5
Oak Hills 7, Hesperia 3
Orange Lutheran 9, Santa Margarita 2
Orange Vista 2, Temecula Valley 0
Paloma Valley 14, Moreno Valley 5
Paraclete 12, Vasquez 2
Rancho Cucamonga 5, St. Lucy’s 4
Rio Mesa 3, Oxnard 2
Riverside North 14, Vista del Lago 3
Riverside Poly 11, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Rowland 4, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1
Sacred Heart of Jesus 6, Bishop Conaty 5
Santa Maria 10, Santa Ynez 9
Serrano 17, Ridgecrest Burroughs 2
South Hills 11, Los Altos 4
Viewpoint 9, Bishop Diego 0
West Torrance 5, North Torrance 1
Yorba Linda 6, Foothill 4
