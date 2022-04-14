Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Anaheim 12, Santa Ana Valley 0

Animo Leadership 10, Lennox Academy 3

Bellflower 7, Las Vegas Arbor View 5

Cajon 10, Beaumont 3

Calabasas 5, Newbury Park 0

Canyon Country Canyon 6, Castaic 2

Capistrano Valley 6, Dana Hills 1

Charter Oak 2, West Covina 0

Corona 8, King 0

Corona Santiago 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 2

Costa Mesa 5, Estancia 4

Culver City 6, Peninsula 1

de Toledo 9, Hoover 2

Edison 4, Long Beach Poly 3

El Camino Real 6, El Cajon Grossmont 3

Etiwanda 4, Chino Hills 2

Fullerton 14, Buena Park 0

Gahr 2, Downey 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 5, La Palma Kennedy 1

Gardena Serra 10, La Salle 6

Gladstone 8, Azusa 7

Grace Brethren 9, Foothill Tech 3

Hesperia 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6

Huntington Beach 10, Fountain Valley 2

Knight 7, Eastside 4

La Habra 2, Sonora 1

La Puente 12, Edgewood 10

Laguna Hills 11, Irvine University 2

Linfield Christian 10, Chula Vista Hilltop 5

Los Alamitos 4, Segerstrom 1

Mary Star 8, Salesian 5

Maywood CES 9, Gardena 0

Norco 11, Corona Centennial 0

Northview 15, Diamond Ranch 3

Nuview Bridge 19,Southlands Christian 0

Oak Hills 9, Sultana 5

Oaks Christian 2, Agoura 1

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Upland 1

Redlands East Valley 5, Redlands 2

Riverside North 5, Canyon Springs 2

Riverside Poly 2, Temescal Canyon 0

San Juan Hills 8, San Clemente 4

Savanna 13, Western 0

Serrano 5, Apple Valley 1

Servite 1, Mater Dei 0

South East 5, North Hollywood 1

South Torrance 11, Lawndale 1

Spring Valley Steele Canyon 6, Palisades 1

St. Genevieve 9, Verbum Dei 8

St. John Bosco 3, Tesoro 1

St. Monica Academy 7, Faith Baptist 3

St. Paul 11, Cathedral 1

Sunny Hills 2, Troy 1

Sylmar 1, Taft 0

Torres 12, South Gate 2

Trabuco Hills 7, Aliso Niguel 4

Tustin 4, Placentia Valencia 0

Valencia 15, Golden Valley 2

Villa Park 5, El Dorado 0

Woodbridge 6, Northwood 2

Yorba Linda 14, Esperanza 4

Yucaipa 10, Citrus Valley 1

SOFTBALL

Apple Valley 12, Sultana 11

Beaumont 7, Citrus Valley 3

Burbank Providence 17, Campbell Hall 4

Corona Centennial 6, Corona 2

Costa Mesa 16, Santa Ana 2

Culver City 4, Peninsula 3

Downey Calvary Chapel 7, Orangewood Academy 1

El Segundo 19, Lawndale 1

Heritage 6, Valley View 1

JSerra 10, San Juan Hills 2

La Puente 16, Pomona 3

La Salle 16, Muir 7

La Serna 10, Santa Fe 0

Millikan 6, Long Beach Poly 0

Norco 19, Eastvale Roosevelt 5

Oak Hills 7, Hesperia 3

Orange Lutheran 9, Santa Margarita 2

Orange Vista 2, Temecula Valley 0

Paloma Valley 14, Moreno Valley 5

Paraclete 12, Vasquez 2

Rancho Cucamonga 5, St. Lucy’s 4

Rio Mesa 3, Oxnard 2

Riverside North 14, Vista del Lago 3

Riverside Poly 11, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Rowland 4, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1

Sacred Heart of Jesus 6, Bishop Conaty 5

Santa Maria 10, Santa Ynez 9

Serrano 17, Ridgecrest Burroughs 2

South Hills 11, Los Altos 4

Viewpoint 9, Bishop Diego 0

West Torrance 5, North Torrance 1

Yorba Linda 6, Foothill 4

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement