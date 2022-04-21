Advertisement
High School Sports

Top 20 high school softball teams in Southern California

Oaks Christian tops the latest list of the top 20 high school softball teams in Southern California.
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings provide by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Oaks Christian (Westlake Village) 21-0

2. (3) Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta) 21-5

3. (6) Anaheim Canyon 20-4

4. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 22-3

5. (2) Eastvale Roosevelt 17-3

6. (4) Villa Park 19-4

7. (7) Camarillo 18-3

8. (8) Norco 16-7

9. (9) Huntington Beach 14-6

10. (10) Los Alamitos 19-6

11. (11) Beaumont 19-3

12. (12) Mission Viejo 18-4

13. (13) Westlake 19-4

14. (15) South Torrance 19-5

15. (14) El Camino Real 16-5

16. (16) Yucaipa 15-7-1

17. (17) Esperanza 15-9

18. (NR) Corona Centennial 19-5

19. (19) Mater Dei 16-8

20. (20) Orange Lutheran 17-8

