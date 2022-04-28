Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth

#5 Granada Hills at #4 Venice

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Eagle Rock

#7 Taft at #2 Palisades

NOTES: Semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m.; championship, May 14, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#9 South East at #8 Rivera

#12 North Hollywood at #5 Los Angeles Marshall

#11 South Gate at #6 Birmingham

#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Marquez

Quarterfinals, May 5, 4 p.m.

Rivera/South East winner at #1 Los Angeles University

Marshall/North Hollywood winner at #4 Grant

Birmingham/South Gate winner at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy

Marquez/Roosevelt winner at #2 Carson

NOTES: Semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION II

Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Los Angeles Jordan at #16 Hollywood

#18 Legacy at #15 Los Angeles Kennedy

First round, May 5, 4 p.m.

Hollywood/Jordan winner at #1 Fairfax

#9 Wilmington Banning at #8 Bravo

#12 San Fernando at #5 Verdugo Hills

#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 Van Nuys

#14 Chavez at #3 Sylmar

#11 San Pedro at #6 Vaughn

#10 Narbonne at #7 Bernstein

Los Angeles Kennedy/Legacy winner at #2 Bell

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION III

Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Jefferson at #16 Elizabeth

#18 West Adams at #15 Lincoln

First round, May 5, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth/Jefferson winner at #1 Mendez

#9 Maywood at #8 Reseda

#12 Valley Arts/Sciences at #5 Monroe

#13 Manual Arts at #4 Rancho Dominguez

#14 Huntington Park at #3 Math/Science

#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Fremont

#10 Panorama at #7 Franklin

Lincoln/West Adams winner at #2 Orthopaedic

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION IV

Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Locke at #16 East Valley

#18 Northridge at #15 Triumph

First round, May 5, 4 p.m.

East Valley/Locke winner at #1 Animo De La Hoya

#9 King/Drew at #8 Central City Value

#12 Larchmont at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#13 Alliance Smidt Tech at #4 Lake Balboa

#14 Maywood CES at #3 Fulton

#11 Foshay at #6 Downtown Magnets

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Belmont

Triumph/Northridge winner at #2 Los Angeles

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION V

Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 WISH at #16 Los Angeles Leadership

#18 Bright Star at #15 Episcopal

First round, May 5, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Leadership/WISH winner at #1 Lakeview

#9 Academia Avance at #8 Alliance Stern

#12 Animo Watts at #5 Valley Oaks CES

#13 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Middle College

#14 Animo Venice at #3 Alliance Bloomfield

#11 Environmental Science/Tech at #6 Annenberg

#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Aspire Ollin

Episcopal/Bright Star winner at #2 Animo Robinson

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

