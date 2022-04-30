High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy of Careers and Exploration 13, Cobalt 12
Animo De La Hoya 21, Camino Nuevo 10
Arlington 2, La Sierra 1
Artesia 4, Pioneer 3
Beverly Hills 21, Morningside 1
Capistrano Valley 4, Mission Viejo 3
Cathedral City 11, Twentynine Palms 5
Central City Value 20, Animo Bunche 5
Chadwick 11, Rio Hondo Prep 8
Citrus Valley 12, Beaumont 8
Colton 13, Fontana 1
Covina 5, West Covina 4
Crossroads 13, de Toledo 1
Damien 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Desert Mirage 14, Yucca Valley 3
Downey Calvary Chapel 6, Tarbut V’Torah 0
Edgewood 29, Bassett 3
Etiwanda 8, Upland 5
Fountain Valley 5, Newport Harbor 2
Franklin 7, Los Angeles Wilson 4
Gardena Serra 13, Harbor Teacher 2
Garey 11, Ganesha 1
Heritage 4, Orange Vista 1
Huntington Beach 10, Laguna Beach 0
Indio 9, Banning 4
Jefferson 8, Angelou 2
Jurupa Hills 6, Carter 0
La Mirada 2, Gahr 0
Los Amigos 4, Rancho Alamitos 2
Los Angeles Hamilton 10, Westchester 0
Los Angeles Marshall 10, Eagle Rock 1
Los Angeles Roosevelt 8, San Fernando 1
Moorpark 11, Buena 9
Murrieta Valley 5, Chaparral 1
Nuview Bridge 13, Santa Rosa Academy 5
Oxnard Pacifica 17, Ventura 16
Paloma Valley 8, Riverside Poly 0
Pomona 8, La Puente 3
Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, Apple Valley 5
Rim of the World 8, San Gorgonio 2
Saugus 3, Castaic 2
Serrano 16, Oak Hills 3
Smidt Tech 8, CALS Early College 1
South East 3, Legacy 0
Temescal Canyon 12, Riverside North 7
Thacher 12, Ojai Valley 5
Valley Arts/Sciences 11, Vaughn 5
Verdugo Hills 9, North Hollywood 6
Yucaipa 13, Redlands East Valley 5
SOFTBALL
Animo Robinson 23, Los Angeles Jordan 21
Arleta 7, Monroe 0
Eagle Rock 19, Sotomayor 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 15, La Habra 9
Franklin 4, Los Angeles Marshall 1
Harbor Teacher 6, Port of Los Angeles 5
Middle College 22, Animo South Los Angeles 6
Oaks Christian 5, Rio Mesa 0
Santee 11, West Adams 1
Shadow Hills 16, Palm Springs 1
Vasquez 14, Oakwood 2
Verdugo Hills 9, North Hollywood 3
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.