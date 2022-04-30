Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Academy of Careers and Exploration 13, Cobalt 12

Animo De La Hoya 21, Camino Nuevo 10

Arlington 2, La Sierra 1

Artesia 4, Pioneer 3

Beverly Hills 21, Morningside 1

Capistrano Valley 4, Mission Viejo 3

Cathedral City 11, Twentynine Palms 5

Central City Value 20, Animo Bunche 5

Chadwick 11, Rio Hondo Prep 8

Citrus Valley 12, Beaumont 8

Colton 13, Fontana 1

Covina 5, West Covina 4

Crossroads 13, de Toledo 1

Damien 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Desert Mirage 14, Yucca Valley 3

Downey Calvary Chapel 6, Tarbut V’Torah 0

Edgewood 29, Bassett 3

Etiwanda 8, Upland 5

Fountain Valley 5, Newport Harbor 2

Franklin 7, Los Angeles Wilson 4

Gardena Serra 13, Harbor Teacher 2

Garey 11, Ganesha 1

Heritage 4, Orange Vista 1

Huntington Beach 10, Laguna Beach 0

Indio 9, Banning 4

Jefferson 8, Angelou 2

Jurupa Hills 6, Carter 0

La Mirada 2, Gahr 0

Los Amigos 4, Rancho Alamitos 2

Los Angeles Hamilton 10, Westchester 0

Los Angeles Marshall 10, Eagle Rock 1

Los Angeles Roosevelt 8, San Fernando 1

Moorpark 11, Buena 9

Murrieta Valley 5, Chaparral 1

Nuview Bridge 13, Santa Rosa Academy 5

Oxnard Pacifica 17, Ventura 16

Paloma Valley 8, Riverside Poly 0

Pomona 8, La Puente 3

Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, Apple Valley 5

Rim of the World 8, San Gorgonio 2

Saugus 3, Castaic 2

Serrano 16, Oak Hills 3

Smidt Tech 8, CALS Early College 1

South East 3, Legacy 0

Temescal Canyon 12, Riverside North 7

Thacher 12, Ojai Valley 5

Valley Arts/Sciences 11, Vaughn 5

Verdugo Hills 9, North Hollywood 6

Yucaipa 13, Redlands East Valley 5

SOFTBALL

Animo Robinson 23, Los Angeles Jordan 21

Arleta 7, Monroe 0

Eagle Rock 19, Sotomayor 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 15, La Habra 9

Franklin 4, Los Angeles Marshall 1

Harbor Teacher 6, Port of Los Angeles 5

Middle College 22, Animo South Los Angeles 6

Oaks Christian 5, Rio Mesa 0

Santee 11, West Adams 1

Shadow Hills 16, Palm Springs 1

Vasquez 14, Oakwood 2

Verdugo Hills 9, North Hollywood 3

