High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

South East d. Rivera, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

Los Angeles Marshall d. North Hollywood, scores not reported

Birmingham d. South Gate, forfeit

#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Marquez, result not reported

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#9 South East at #1 Los Angeles University

#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Grant

#6 Birmingham at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy

Marquez/Roosevelt winner at #2 Carson

NOTES: Semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION II

Play-in matches, Tuesday

Hollywood d. Los Angeles Jordan, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24

Los Angeles Kennedy d, Legacy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18

First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Hollywood at #1 Fairfax

#9 Wilmington Banning at #8 Bravo

#12 San Fernando at #5 Verdugo Hills

#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 Van Nuys

#14 Chavez at #3 Sylmar

#11 San Pedro at #6 Vaughn

#10 Narbonne at #7 Bernstein

#15 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Bell

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION III

Play-in matches, Tuesday

Elizabeth d. Jefferson, 25-9, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln d. West Adams, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Elizabeth at #1 Mendez

#9 Maywood at #8 Reseda

#12 Valley Arts/Sciences at #5 Monroe

#13 Manual Arts at #4 Rancho Dominguez

#14 Huntington Park at #3 Math/Science

#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Fremont

#10 Panorama at #7 Franklin

#15 Lincoln at #2 Orthopaedic

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION IV

Play-in matches, Tuesday

Locke d. East Valley, 29-27, 25-20, 25-22

Northridge d. Triumph, 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10

First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#17 Locke at #1 Animo De La Hoya

#9 King/Drew at #8 Central City Value

#12 Larchmont at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#13 Alliance Smidt Tech at #4 Lake Balboa

#14 Maywood CES at #3 Fulton

#11 Foshay at #6 Downtown Magnets

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Belmont

#18 Northridge at #2 Los Angeles

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION V

Play-in matches, Tuesday

#17 WISH at #16 Los Angeles Leadership, result not reported

Episcopal d, Bright Star, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16

First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Leadership/WISH winner at #1 Lakeview

#9 Academia Avance at #8 Alliance Stern

#12 Animo Watts at #5 Valley Oaks CES

#13 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Middle College

#14 Animo Venice at #3 Alliance Bloomfield

#11 Environmental Science/Tech at #6 Annenberg

#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Aspire Ollin

#15 Episcopal at #2 Animo Robinson

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Loyola d. Redondo, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18

Beckman d. Huntington Beach, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 26-28, 15-11

Newport Harbor d. Los Alamitos, 22-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9

Mira Costa d. Mater Dei, 14-25, 32-34, 27-25, 25-23, 15-7

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Beckman at #1 Loyola

#3 Newport Harbor at Mira Costa

