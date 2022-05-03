High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Foothill 16, Edison 10
Palos Verdes 14, Newbury Park 10
Santa Margarita 13, San Clemente 5
Redondo 13, St. Margaret’s 10
Semifinals, Saturday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Foothill at #4 Palos Verdes
#3 Santa Margarita at #2 Redondo
DIVISION 2
Wild-card game, Tuesday
Royal 16, Trabuco Hills 14
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
Irvine University at #1 Mater Dei
Royal at Dos Pueblos
JSerra at Murrieta Mesa
#4 Westlake at Beckman, 4:30 p.m.
#3 Newport Harbor at Chaminade, 6 p.m.
San Juan Hills at Corona Santiago, 5:30 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at Crescenta Valley
#2 Corona del Mar vs. West Ranch at Balencia, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 Mira Costa at Valencia, 5:30 p.m.
Chadwick at King, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Millikan
Woodbridge, bye
Glendale at San Marcos, 4 p.m.
Rosary at Segerstrom, 5:30 ;p.m.
Murrieta Valley at El Toro
#4 Culver City, bye
#3 Village Christian, bye
Eastvale Roosevelt at Mission Viejo, 5:30 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Placentia Valencia
Cate at Santa Monica, 5:30 p.m.
Northwood at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at Long Beach Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
El Segundo at Simi Valley, 6 p.m.
#2 Marlborough, bye
NOTES: Second round (Div. 3), quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1), Saturday; quarterfinals (Div. 3) and semifinals (Div. 2), May 10; semifinals (Div. 3), May 12. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
