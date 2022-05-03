Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Foothill 16, Edison 10

Palos Verdes 14, Newbury Park 10

Santa Margarita 13, San Clemente 5

Redondo 13, St. Margaret’s 10

Semifinals, Saturday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Foothill at #4 Palos Verdes

#3 Santa Margarita at #2 Redondo

DIVISION 2

Wild-card game, Tuesday

Royal 16, Trabuco Hills 14

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Irvine University at #1 Mater Dei

Royal at Dos Pueblos

JSerra at Murrieta Mesa

#4 Westlake at Beckman, 4:30 p.m.

#3 Newport Harbor at Chaminade, 6 p.m.

San Juan Hills at Corona Santiago, 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon at Crescenta Valley

#2 Corona del Mar vs. West Ranch at Balencia, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 Mira Costa at Valencia, 5:30 p.m.

Chadwick at King, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Yorba Linda at Millikan

Woodbridge, bye

Glendale at San Marcos, 4 p.m.

Rosary at Segerstrom, 5:30 ;p.m.

Murrieta Valley at El Toro

#4 Culver City, bye

#3 Village Christian, bye

Eastvale Roosevelt at Mission Viejo, 5:30 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Placentia Valencia

Cate at Santa Monica, 5:30 p.m.

Northwood at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at Long Beach Wilson, 4:30 p.m.

El Segundo at Simi Valley, 6 p.m.

#2 Marlborough, bye

NOTES: Second round (Div. 3), quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1), Saturday; quarterfinals (Div. 3) and semifinals (Div. 2), May 10; semifinals (Div. 3), May 12. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement