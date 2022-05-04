High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Chatsworth d. Cleveland, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15
Venice d. Granada Hills, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Eagle Rock d. El Camino Real, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18, 26-24
Palisades d. Taft, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth
#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Championship, May 14, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Servite d. Anaheim Canyon, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Thousand Oaks d. St. Francis, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
San Marcos d. Long Beach Wilson, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13
Tesoro d. Burbank Burroughs, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Servite at #4 Thousand Oaks
San Marcos at Tesoro
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Upland d. Dos Pueblos, 25-19, 25-14, 15-17
Aliso Niguel d. Edison, 19-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-10
Laguna Blanca d. Hillcrest, 24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
Royal d. Corona Santiago, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Upland at #4 Aliso Niguel
#2 Royal at Laguna Blanca
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Bolsa Grande, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13
Portola d. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 25-16, 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13
St. Margaret’s d. Oak Park, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Millikan d. Northwood, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Portola at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
Millikan at #3 St. Margaret’s
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Carpinteria d. Yucaipa, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Anaheim Fairmont Prep d. Troy, 25-23,9-27, 25-17
San Gabriel Academy d. Miller, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-12
Sunny Hills d. Oxnard Pacifica, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Carpinteria at Anaheim Fairmont Prep
#2 Sunny Hills at San Gabriel Academy
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Saddleback d. Ganesha, 25-16, 26-28, 29-27, 23-25, 15-11
Le Lycee d. Mayfair, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25
Da Vinci d. Garey, 24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-12
Monrovia d. Vista del Lago, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Le Lycee at #1 Saddleback
#3 Da Vinci at #2 Monrovia
NOTES: Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.
