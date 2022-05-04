Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Chatsworth d. Cleveland, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Venice d. Granada Hills, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21

Eagle Rock d. El Camino Real, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18, 26-24

Palisades d. Taft, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth

#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades

NOTES: Championship, May 14, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Servite d. Anaheim Canyon, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

Thousand Oaks d. St. Francis, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21

San Marcos d. Long Beach Wilson, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13

Tesoro d. Burbank Burroughs, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Servite at #4 Thousand Oaks

San Marcos at Tesoro

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Upland d. Dos Pueblos, 25-19, 25-14, 15-17

Aliso Niguel d. Edison, 19-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-10

Laguna Blanca d. Hillcrest, 24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

Royal d. Corona Santiago, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Upland at #4 Aliso Niguel

#2 Royal at Laguna Blanca

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Capistrano Valley Christian d. Bolsa Grande, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13

Portola d. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 25-16, 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13

St. Margaret’s d. Oak Park, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20

Millikan d. Northwood, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Portola at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

Millikan at #3 St. Margaret’s

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Carpinteria d. Yucaipa, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Anaheim Fairmont Prep d. Troy, 25-23,9-27, 25-17

San Gabriel Academy d. Miller, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-12

Sunny Hills d. Oxnard Pacifica, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Carpinteria at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

#2 Sunny Hills at San Gabriel Academy

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Saddleback d. Ganesha, 25-16, 26-28, 29-27, 23-25, 15-11

Le Lycee d. Mayfair, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25

Da Vinci d. Garey, 24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-12

Monrovia d. Vista del Lago, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Le Lycee at #1 Saddleback

#3 Da Vinci at #2 Monrovia

NOTES: Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.

