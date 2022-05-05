Advertisement
High School Sports

High school City baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

By Times staff
BASEBALL

Animo De La Hoya 18, Animo Bunche 9

CALS Early College 4, University Prep Value 3

Canoga Park 10, Arleta 8

Central City Value 21, Camino Nuevo 7

Harbor Teacher 11, Locke 1

King/Drew 3, Fremont 2

Los Angeles 14, Rivera 4

Los Angeles Roosevelt 11, Venice 0

Mendez 7, Roybal 4

Palisades 11, Los Angeles CES 3

Port of Los Angeles 9, Dorsey 8

San Fernando 10, Reseda 0

Santee 25, Jefferson 6

Sylmar 19, Panorama 0

Triumph 10, Smidt Tech 7

Valor 14, Discovery 2

Vaughn 14, Sherman Oaks CES 1

Westchester 4, Fairfax 3

SOFTBALL

Angelou 16, Manual Arts 6

Animo South Los Angeles 15, Animo Venice 5

Dorsey 23, Dymally 10

Locke 15, Discovery 5

Middle College 18, USC Hybrid 8

Sylmar 11, Reseda 1

West Adams 20, Jefferson 10

