High school City baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Animo De La Hoya 18, Animo Bunche 9
CALS Early College 4, University Prep Value 3
Canoga Park 10, Arleta 8
Central City Value 21, Camino Nuevo 7
Harbor Teacher 11, Locke 1
King/Drew 3, Fremont 2
Los Angeles 14, Rivera 4
Los Angeles Roosevelt 11, Venice 0
Mendez 7, Roybal 4
Palisades 11, Los Angeles CES 3
Port of Los Angeles 9, Dorsey 8
San Fernando 10, Reseda 0
Santee 25, Jefferson 6
Sylmar 19, Panorama 0
Triumph 10, Smidt Tech 7
Valor 14, Discovery 2
Vaughn 14, Sherman Oaks CES 1
Westchester 4, Fairfax 3
SOFTBALL
Angelou 16, Manual Arts 6
Animo South Los Angeles 15, Animo Venice 5
Dorsey 23, Dymally 10
Locke 15, Discovery 5
Middle College 18, USC Hybrid 8
Sylmar 11, Reseda 1
West Adams 20, Jefferson 10
