Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

#1 Foothill at #4 Palos Verdes, 3:15 p.m.

#3 Santa Margarita at #2 Redondo, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Mater Dei 21, Irvine University 11

Royal 15, Dos Pueblos 14 (OT)

Murrieta Mesa 6, JSerra 4

Westlake 14, Beckman 12

Newport Harbor 17, Chaminade 2

San Juan Hills 15, Corona Santiago 9

Anaheim Canyon 6, Crescenta Valley 3

Corona del Mar 12, West Ranch 8

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Mater Dei at Royal

Murrieta Mesa at #4 Westlake

#3 Newport Harbor at San Juan Hills

#2 Corona del Mar at Anaheim Canyon

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday unless noted

Mira Costa 16, Valencia 5

King 21, Chadwick 10 (Wednesday)

Yorba Linda 21, Millikan 5

Glendale 10, San Marcos 9

Rosary 13, Segerstrom 6 (Wednesday)

Murrieta Valley 16, El Toro 11

Mission Viejo 11, Eastvale Roosevelt 8

Vista Murrieta 16, Placentia Valencia 2

Santa Monica 13, Cate 4

Chaparral 8, Northwood 7

Orange Lutheran 18, Long Beach Wilson 1

El Segundo 18, Simi Valley 8

Second round, Saturday

King at #1 Mira Costa

Yorba Linda at Woodbridge

Glendale at Rosary

Murrieta Valley at #4 Culver City

Mission Viejo at #3 Village Christian

Santa Monica at Vista Murrieta

Chaparral at Orange Lutheran

El Segundo at #2 Marlborough

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 3) and semifinals (Div. 2), Tuesday; semifinals (Div. 3), May 12. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement