High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 Foothill at #4 Palos Verdes, 3:15 p.m.
#3 Santa Margarita at #2 Redondo, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
Mater Dei 21, Irvine University 11
Royal 15, Dos Pueblos 14 (OT)
Murrieta Mesa 6, JSerra 4
Westlake 14, Beckman 12
Newport Harbor 17, Chaminade 2
San Juan Hills 15, Corona Santiago 9
Anaheim Canyon 6, Crescenta Valley 3
Corona del Mar 12, West Ranch 8
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Mater Dei at Royal
Murrieta Mesa at #4 Westlake
#3 Newport Harbor at San Juan Hills
#2 Corona del Mar at Anaheim Canyon
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday unless noted
Mira Costa 16, Valencia 5
King 21, Chadwick 10 (Wednesday)
Yorba Linda 21, Millikan 5
Glendale 10, San Marcos 9
Rosary 13, Segerstrom 6 (Wednesday)
Murrieta Valley 16, El Toro 11
Mission Viejo 11, Eastvale Roosevelt 8
Vista Murrieta 16, Placentia Valencia 2
Santa Monica 13, Cate 4
Chaparral 8, Northwood 7
Orange Lutheran 18, Long Beach Wilson 1
El Segundo 18, Simi Valley 8
Second round, Saturday
King at #1 Mira Costa
Yorba Linda at Woodbridge
Glendale at Rosary
Murrieta Valley at #4 Culver City
Mission Viejo at #3 Village Christian
Santa Monica at Vista Murrieta
Chaparral at Orange Lutheran
El Segundo at #2 Marlborough
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 3) and semifinals (Div. 2), Tuesday; semifinals (Div. 3), May 12. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.