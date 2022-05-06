High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 2), Wednesday. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

#3 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Crescenta Valley OR #2 Crescenta Valley at Irvine University

#3 Anaheim Canyon at Irvine University, score not reported

Loyola at #1 Mater Dei OR #1 Mater Dei at #4 Corona del Mar

