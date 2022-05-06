High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday
Mater Dei 13, Trabuco Hills 4
Foothill 13, Agoura 5
St. Margaret’s 16, Los Alamitos 11
Quarterfinal, Saturday, noon
#4 Corona del Mar at Loyola
Semifinals, Monday
Loyola at #1 Mater Dei OR #1 Mater Dei at #4 Corona del Mar
#2 St. Margaret’s at #3 Foothill
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Saugus 25, Cate 2
Culver City 11, Redondo 10
Temecula Valley 17, Oak Park 8
Aliso Niguel 14, Viewpoint 1
Beckman 6, Great Oak 3
JSerra 10, West Ranch 6
Peninsula 13, San Juan Hills 7
St. John Bosco 15, Santa Monica 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
#1 Saugus at Culver City
#4 Aliso Niguel at Temecula Valley
#3 Beckman at JSerra
Peninsula at #2 St. John Bosco
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday
Vista Murrieta 11, Thacher 4
Mission Viejo 15, Hart 3
#3 Anaheim Canyon at Irvine University, score not reported
Crescenta Valley 6, Orange Lutheran 3
Semifinals, Monday
#1 Vista Murrieta at #4 Mission Viejo
#3 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Crescenta Valley OR #2 Crescenta Valley at Irvine University
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 2), Wednesday. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.