High School Sports

High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A closeup, detail view of a lacrosse stick.
(Steve Luciano / Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday

Mater Dei 13, Trabuco Hills 4

Foothill 13, Agoura 5

St. Margaret’s 16, Los Alamitos 11

Quarterfinal, Saturday, noon

#4 Corona del Mar at Loyola

Semifinals, Monday

Loyola at #1 Mater Dei OR #1 Mater Dei at #4 Corona del Mar

#2 St. Margaret’s at #3 Foothill

DIVISION 2

Second round, Friday

Saugus 25, Cate 2

Culver City 11, Redondo 10

Temecula Valley 17, Oak Park 8

Aliso Niguel 14, Viewpoint 1

Beckman 6, Great Oak 3

JSerra 10, West Ranch 6

Peninsula 13, San Juan Hills 7

St. John Bosco 15, Santa Monica 3

Quarterfinals, Monday

#1 Saugus at Culver City

#4 Aliso Niguel at Temecula Valley

#3 Beckman at JSerra

Peninsula at #2 St. John Bosco

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday

Vista Murrieta 11, Thacher 4

Mission Viejo 15, Hart 3

#3 Anaheim Canyon at Irvine University, score not reported

Crescenta Valley 6, Orange Lutheran 3

Semifinals, Monday

#1 Vista Murrieta at #4 Mission Viejo

#3 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Crescenta Valley OR #2 Crescenta Valley at Irvine University

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 2), Wednesday. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

