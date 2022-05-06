High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
Irvine University 14, Harvard-Westlake 4
Woodbridge 9, Peninsula 9 (Woodbridge won on games, 72-66)
Calabasas 11, Palos Verdes 7
Corona del Mar 10, Claremont 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University
#3 Calabasas at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
San Marcos 15, West Ranch 3
Arcadia 11, Viewpoint 7
San Marino 11, Palm Desert 7
Loyola 12, Santa Margarita 6
Mira Costa 9, La Canada 9 (Mira Costa won on games, 77-71)
Northwood 10, Servite 8
Portola 12, King 6
Second round, Saturday
Brentwood at Foothill, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#1 San Marcos at Arcadia
San Marino at #4 Loyola
Northwood at #3 Mira Costa
Brentwood at #2 Portola OR #2 Portola at Foothill
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Beckman 15, Walnut 3
Troy 10, Placentia Valencia 8
Marina 10, Windward 8
Dos Pueblos 11, Temple City 7
Los Alamitos 13, Temecula Valley 5
Villa Park 11, Ayala 7
Sunny Hills 11, Diamond Bar 7
Redondo 15, Valencia 3
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Troy at #1 Beckman
Marina at #4 Dos Pueblos
#3 Los Alamitos at Villa Park
Sunny Hills at #2 Redondo
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Royal 10, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8
Corona Centennial 9, Burbank Burroughs 9 (Centennial won on games, 77-73)
Ventura 9, Redlands 9 (Ventura won on games, 70-65)
Whitney 12, St. Margaret’s 6
Orange Lutheran 10, El Dorado 8
Riverside Poly 10, Alta Loma 8
Oxford Academy 12, Gahr 6
Flintridge Prep 14, Foothill Tech 4
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#1 Royal at Corona Centennial
Ventura at Whitney
Riverside Poly at Orange Lutheran
Oxford Academy at #2 Flintridge Prep
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Cerritos 13, San Dimas 5
Rancho Alamitos 13, Citrus Valley 5
Arlington 11, Riverside North 7
Heritage 10, Montclair 8
Maranatha 14, Arrowhead Christian 4
Santa Ynez 13, Magnolia 5
Nordhoff 10, Westminster La Quinta 8
Long Beach Poly 16, Yucca Valley 2
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#1 Cerritos at Rancho Alamitos
Arlington at #4 Heritage
Santa Ynez at Maranatha
Nordhoff at #2 Long Beach Poly
DIVISION 5
Second round, Friday
Laguna Blanca 11, Schurr 7
Summit 10, La Salle 8
Segerstrom 10, San Gabriel 8
West Covina 12, Garey 6
Village Christian 15, Patriot 3
Westminster 13, Western 5
Mayfair 9, Downey 9 (Mayfair won on games, 70-69)
Geffen 13, Ramona 5
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Summit at #1 Laguna Blanca
Segerstrom at #4 West Covina
Westminster at Village Christian
Mayfair at #2 Geffen
Notes: Semifinals in all divisions, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.
