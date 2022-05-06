High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Notes: Semifinals in all divisions, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.

Brentwood at #2 Portola OR #2 Portola at Foothill

Brentwood at Foothill, 10 a.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.