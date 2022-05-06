High school City baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Bell 6, South Gate 3
Birmingham 13, Taft 3
El Camino Real 4, Cleveland 1
Garfield 13, Legacy 0
Granada Hills 7, Chatsworth 3
Marquez 20, Elizabeth 3
San Pedro 5, Wilmington Banning 1
Sun Valley Poly 2, Verdugo Hills 0
SOFTBALL
Alliance Smidt Tech 17, Animo De La Hoya 5
Birmingham 5, Cleveland 1
Chatsworth 10, Taft 9
Gardena 21, Rancho Dominguez 2
Granada Hills 3, El Camino Real 1
Harbor Teacher 14, Locke 0
Lakeview 29, Community Charter 11
Legacy 7, Garfield 5
Los Angeles Roosevelt 17, Huntington Park 0
Palisades 2, Fairfax 1
Port of Los Angeles 11, King/Drew 5
San Pedro 4, Carson 1
Triumph 27, North Valley Military 4
University Prep Value 21, CALS Early College 11
Valley Arts/Sciences 14, Sherman Oaks CES 2
Venice 16, Los Angeles Hamilton 2
Wilmington Banning 12, Narbonne 0
