High school City baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

BASEBALL

Bell 6, South Gate 3

Birmingham 13, Taft 3

El Camino Real 4, Cleveland 1

Garfield 13, Legacy 0

Granada Hills 7, Chatsworth 3

Marquez 20, Elizabeth 3

San Pedro 5, Wilmington Banning 1

Sun Valley Poly 2, Verdugo Hills 0

SOFTBALL

Alliance Smidt Tech 17, Animo De La Hoya 5

Birmingham 5, Cleveland 1

Chatsworth 10, Taft 9

Gardena 21, Rancho Dominguez 2

Granada Hills 3, El Camino Real 1

Harbor Teacher 14, Locke 0

Lakeview 29, Community Charter 11

Legacy 7, Garfield 5

Los Angeles Roosevelt 17, Huntington Park 0

Palisades 2, Fairfax 1

Port of Los Angeles 11, King/Drew 5

San Pedro 4, Carson 1

Triumph 27, North Valley Military 4

University Prep Value 21, CALS Early College 11

Valley Arts/Sciences 14, Sherman Oaks CES 2

Venice 16, Los Angeles Hamilton 2

Wilmington Banning 12, Narbonne 0

