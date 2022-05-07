Advertisement
High School Sports

High school City baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Animo De La Hoya 14, Central City Value 1

Carson 10, Venice 3

Eagle Rock 4, Franklin 2

Garfield 10, Legacy 0

Lakeview 13, Triumph 11

Los Angeles 14, Rivera 2

Los Angeles Hamilton 11, Los Angeles University 0

Los Angeles Marshall 19, Lincoln 0

Los Angeles Wilson 8, Sotomayor 5

North Hollywood 12, Monroe 2

Palisades 16, Los Angeles CES 0

Santee 8, Jefferson 5

Sun Valley Magnet 12, Discovery 1

Sun Valley Poly 11, Grant 0

Vaughn 7, Roybal 2

West Adams 26, Angelou 1

Westchester 5, Fairfax 4

SOFTBALL

Alliance Bloomfield 18, Los Angeles Leadership 3

Birmingham 16, Canoga Park 0

Discovery 28, Sun Valley Magnet 16

Eagle Rock 4, Franklin 0

Harbor Teacher 16, Fremont 1

Jefferson 19, Rivera 10

Los Angeles Marshall 14, Lincoln 0

Los Angeles Wilson 17, Sotomayor 2

Santee 16, Angelou 3

USC-MAE 25, Annenberg 7

West Adams 21, Manual Arts 12

