High school City baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Animo De La Hoya 14, Central City Value 1
Carson 10, Venice 3
Eagle Rock 4, Franklin 2
Garfield 10, Legacy 0
Lakeview 13, Triumph 11
Los Angeles 14, Rivera 2
Los Angeles Hamilton 11, Los Angeles University 0
Los Angeles Marshall 19, Lincoln 0
Los Angeles Wilson 8, Sotomayor 5
North Hollywood 12, Monroe 2
Palisades 16, Los Angeles CES 0
Santee 8, Jefferson 5
Sun Valley Magnet 12, Discovery 1
Sun Valley Poly 11, Grant 0
Vaughn 7, Roybal 2
West Adams 26, Angelou 1
Westchester 5, Fairfax 4
SOFTBALL
Alliance Bloomfield 18, Los Angeles Leadership 3
Birmingham 16, Canoga Park 0
Discovery 28, Sun Valley Magnet 16
Eagle Rock 4, Franklin 0
Harbor Teacher 16, Fremont 1
Jefferson 19, Rivera 10
Los Angeles Marshall 14, Lincoln 0
Los Angeles Wilson 17, Sotomayor 2
Santee 16, Angelou 3
USC-MAE 25, Annenberg 7
West Adams 21, Manual Arts 12
