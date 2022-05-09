High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University
#3 Calabasas at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday
Arcadia 11, San Marcos 7
Loyola 12, San Marino 6
Mira Costa 12, Northwood 6
Portola 11, Brentwood 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Loyola at Arcadia
#2 Portola at #3 Mira Costa
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
Beckman 11, Troy 7
Dos Pueblos 10, Marina 8
Los Alamitos 11, Villa Park 7
Redondo 10, Sunny Hills 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Dos Pueblos at #1 Beckman
#3 Los Alamitos at #2 Redondo
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
Royal 10, Corona Centennial 8
Whitney 10, Ventura 8
Orange Lutheran 11, Riverside Poly 7
Flintridge Prep 14, Oxford Academy 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Whitney at #1 Royal
Orange Lutheran at #2 Flintridge Prep
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday
Cerritos 12, Rancho Alamitos 6
Heritage 11, Arlington 7
Santa Ynez 11, Maranatha 7
Nordhoff 11, Long Beach Poly 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Heritage at #1 Cerritos
Santa Ynez at Nordhoff
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday
Laguna Blanca 13, Summit 5
West Covina 15, Segerstrom 3
Westminster 10, Village Christian 8
Geffen 12, Mayfair 6
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Laguna Blanca at #4 West Covina
#2 Geffen at Westminster
Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.
