High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University

#3 Calabasas at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Monday

Arcadia 11, San Marcos 7

Loyola 12, San Marino 6

Mira Costa 12, Northwood 6

Portola 11, Brentwood 7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Loyola at Arcadia

#2 Portola at #3 Mira Costa

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday

Beckman 11, Troy 7

Dos Pueblos 10, Marina 8

Los Alamitos 11, Villa Park 7

Redondo 10, Sunny Hills 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Dos Pueblos at #1 Beckman

#3 Los Alamitos at #2 Redondo

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Monday

Royal 10, Corona Centennial 8

Whitney 10, Ventura 8

Orange Lutheran 11, Riverside Poly 7

Flintridge Prep 14, Oxford Academy 4

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Whitney at #1 Royal

Orange Lutheran at #2 Flintridge Prep

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Monday

Cerritos 12, Rancho Alamitos 6

Heritage 11, Arlington 7

Santa Ynez 11, Maranatha 7

Nordhoff 11, Long Beach Poly 7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Heritage at #1 Cerritos

Santa Ynez at Nordhoff

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Monday

Laguna Blanca 13, Summit 5

West Covina 15, Segerstrom 3

Westminster 10, Village Christian 8

Geffen 12, Mayfair 6

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Laguna Blanca at #4 West Covina

#2 Geffen at Westminster

Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.

