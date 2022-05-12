Unbeaten Oaks Christian advances to Division 1 softball semifinals

Whatever doubts some might have had about whether unbeaten Oaks Christian could conquer its challengers in the Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs, it’s clear that the Lions are answering the skeptics with one impressive playoff win after another.

No. 1-seeded Oaks Christian won its 31st consecutive game on Thursday and advanced to Saturday’s Division 1 semifinals with a 9-0 road victory over Murrieta Mesa. Micaela Kastor continued her dominating pitching with 13 strikeouts. Leisl Osteen, Nani Arreola and Lily Knox each hit home runs. Knox has four home runs in the playoffs.

Oaks Christian will face Los Alamitos on Saturday. Los Alamitos hit four home runs in a 10-7 victory over Camarillo.

In the other semifinal, Gahr will face Eastvale Roosevelt. Gahr scored four runs in the seventh to eliminate Orange Lutheran 7-3.

Malaia Huskey had an RBI single and Amanda Taamu had an RBI double to help break a 3-3 tie. Marley Cortez threw five shutout innings of relief.

Garden Grove Pacifica scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie Roosevelt 6-6. In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs loaded the bases and won the game 7-6 on a sacrifice fly from Emily Carr.

Mission Viejo advanced to the Division 2 semifinals with a 6-0 win over Don Lugo. The Diablos will face Torrance, a 5-4 winner over Yucaipa.