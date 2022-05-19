High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Newport Harbor d. Beckman, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21
Loyola d. San Diego Cathedral, 15-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
Royal d. Carlsbad Sage Creek, scores not reported
Upland d. San Diego Westview, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Sunny Hills, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
San Diego Parker def. San Diego Madison, scores not reported
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Thursday
Imperial Beach Mar Vista d. El Cajon Grossmont, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Monrovia d. Saddleback, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Division I: #2 Loyola at #1 Newport Harbor
Division II: #2 Upland at #1 Royal
Division III: #2 San Diego Parker at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
