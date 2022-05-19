Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Thursday

Newport Harbor d. Beckman, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21

Loyola d. San Diego Cathedral, 15-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Thursday

Royal d. Carlsbad Sage Creek, scores not reported

Upland d. San Diego Westview, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Thursday

Capistrano Valley Christian d. Sunny Hills, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17

San Diego Parker def. San Diego Madison, scores not reported

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Thursday

Imperial Beach Mar Vista d. El Cajon Grossmont, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Monrovia d. Saddleback, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Division I: #2 Loyola at #1 Newport Harbor

Division II: #2 Upland at #1 Royal

Division III: #2 San Diego Parker at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

