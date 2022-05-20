High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
Chatsworth 6, Granada Hills 4
Los Angeles Roosevelt 1, Palisades 0
El Camino Real 1, Sun Valley Poly 0
Birmingham 5, San Pedro 0
Semifinals, Wednesday at USC
#9 Chatsworth vs. #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt, 3 p.m.
#3 El Camino Real vs. #2 Birmingham, 6 p.m.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
Taft 9, North Hollywood 8
Narbonne 11, Granada Hills Kennedy 0
Garfield 2, South East 1 (11)
Bell 1, Venice 0
Semifinals, Tuesday at USC
#5 Narbonne vs. #1 Taft, 3 p.m.
#3 Garfield vs. #2 Bell, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#9 Eagle Rock at #4 Los Angeles Wilson
#3 Maywood CES at #2 Legacy
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#4 Marquez at #1 King/Drew
#3 North Valley Military at #2 Mendez
NOTES: Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).
