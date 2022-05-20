Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday

Chatsworth 6, Granada Hills 4

Los Angeles Roosevelt 1, Palisades 0

El Camino Real 1, Sun Valley Poly 0

Birmingham 5, San Pedro 0

Semifinals, Wednesday at USC

#9 Chatsworth vs. #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt, 3 p.m.

#3 El Camino Real vs. #2 Birmingham, 6 p.m.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday

Taft 9, North Hollywood 8

Narbonne 11, Granada Hills Kennedy 0

Garfield 2, South East 1 (11)

Bell 1, Venice 0

Semifinals, Tuesday at USC

#5 Narbonne vs. #1 Taft, 3 p.m.

#3 Garfield vs. #2 Bell, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#9 Eagle Rock at #4 Los Angeles Wilson

#3 Maywood CES at #2 Legacy

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#4 Marquez at #1 King/Drew

#3 North Valley Military at #2 Mendez

NOTES: Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).

