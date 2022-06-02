Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Rose Bowl will play host to Southern Section Division 1 championship football game

A general view of the Rose Bowl game between Ohio State and Utah at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The Rose Bowl is opening its stadium to be the host for the 2022 Southern Section Division 1 high school football championship game. It will be played on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first time in 78 years that a Southern Section final has been held at the Rose Bowl.

“It will be a great event,” Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said.

It took two years of negotiating and brainstorming to form what Wigod says is “a true partnership” with the Rose Bowl.

It coincides with the Rose Bowl celebrating its 100-year anniversary, the announcement of the inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame class and the unveiling of the new Hall of Fame facility at the Rose Bowl.

Parking will be $10 and suites and club seats are expected to be made available for use. A special field decoration will be created. Bally Sports will televise the game.

Advertisement

It is a major upgrade for the Southern Section, which held last season’s final at Long Beach City College because of COVID-19 restrictions. Previous championship games in recent years were played at Cerritos College.

VILLA PARK, CA - MAY 17: Villa Park shortstop Gavin Grahovac (5) walks off the field after losing to JSerra Catholic in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball semifinals at Villa Park High School on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Villa Park, CA. JSerra won 4-1 advancing to the finals. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

High School Sports

Column: No drought in Southland when it comes to future sports stars

The future is bright in Southern California when it comes to future high school sports stars. A look at what to expect in 2022-23 seasons.

Last year’s final between Santa Ana Mater Dei and Anaheim Servite sold out with some 9,600 tickets faster than any event since a basketball semifinal was held at USC’s Galen Center in 2017.

St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are favored to reach this fall’s final.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement