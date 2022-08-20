Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
Saturday’s results

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Arroyo Valley 24, Arrowhead Christian 13

Azusa 51, Mountain View 6

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 58, Anza Hamilton 30

Victor Valley 14, Big Bear 0

Western Christian 41, Nuview Bridge 12

INTERSECTIONAL

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 41, Calipatria 0

Carlsbad Army-Navy 29, Temecula Prep 0

San Marcos Mission Hills 44, Chaparral 33

