High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Arroyo Valley 24, Arrowhead Christian 13
Azusa 51, Mountain View 6
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 58, Anza Hamilton 30
Victor Valley 14, Big Bear 0
Western Christian 41, Nuview Bridge 12
INTERSECTIONAL
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 41, Calipatria 0
Carlsbad Army-Navy 29, Temecula Prep 0
San Marcos Mission Hills 44, Chaparral 33
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.