Newbury Park-Thousand Oaks leads this week’s top high school football games

A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland.

Friday’s games

Newbury Park (5-0) at Thousand Oaks (4-0), 7 p.m. The bleachers will be full for this Canyon League showdown. Newbury Park has risen behind freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel, who will face his toughest test yet. Thousand Oaks quarterback Travis Endicott played for the Panthers last season. And Lancers linebacker Chase Martin is the son of former Thousand Oaks star Lance Martin, who played against Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel 33 years ago. The pick: Newbury Park.

Sun Valley Poly (2-2) at North Hollywood (3-1), 7 p.m. Sophomore Jaylin Burt has been running wild for the Huskies out of the double wing. North Hollywood knocked off defending East Valley League champion Arleta 16-0 last week. Poly showed improvement with a win over San Fernando Chavez but will need some big plays to pull this one off. The pick: North Hollywood.