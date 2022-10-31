Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Southern Section 8-man playoff pairings

By Times staff
FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday

Leadership Military (4-5) at #1 CSDR (9-0)

Santa Maria Valley Christian (5-2) at #4 Flintridge Prep (5-2)

Grace Brethren (6-3) at #3 Sage Hill (8-1)

Chadwick (6-3) at #2 Faith Baptist (7-0)

NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 11-12. Championships, Nov, 18-19

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday/Saturday

Southlands Christian (5-2) at #1 Lancaster Baptist (7-1)

Rolling Hills Prep (5-4) at Cuyama Valley (8-1)

Cornerstone Christian (4-4) at Villanova Prep (5-2)

California Lutheran (5-4) at #4 Hesperia Christian (7-2)

Downey Calvary Chapel (4-4) at #3 Coast Union (7-2)

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (2-4) at Santa Clarita Christian (5-3)

Laguna Blanca (5-3) at Avalon (2-5)

United Christian (5-4) at #2 Desert Chapel (7-1)

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Nov. 11-12; semifinals, Nov, 18-19. Championship, Nov. 25-26.

