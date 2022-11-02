This week’s top high school football games

A look at two of the top high school football games during the first week of playoffs.

Murrieta Valley (6-4) at La Puente Bishop Amat (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

The Nighthawks present offensive challenges for Bishop Amat in this Southern Section Division 2 playoff opener. With Bear Bachmeier at quarterback and brother Tiger Bachmeier at receiver, Murrieta Valley scored 76 points earlier this season in a 77-76 overtime loss to Norco. Bishop Amat has played a strong schedule and can turn to Delano Franklin, who has caught 10 touchdown passes. The pick: Murrieta Valley.

Downey Warren (9-1) at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday

The surging Trailblazers won the Mission League title and get to take on Tennessee-bound quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has a standout receiver in Jordan Ross, in a Southern Section Division 2 playoff opener. Sierra Canyon’s rushing attack has become formidable behind sophomore running back Dane Dunn and sophomore quarterback Alonzo Esparza. The pick: Sierra Canyon.