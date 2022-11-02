Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at two of the top high school football games during the first week of playoffs.

Murrieta Valley (6-4) at La Puente Bishop Amat (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

The Nighthawks present offensive challenges for Bishop Amat in this Southern Section Division 2 playoff opener. With Bear Bachmeier at quarterback and brother Tiger Bachmeier at receiver, Murrieta Valley scored 76 points earlier this season in a 77-76 overtime loss to Norco. Bishop Amat has played a strong schedule and can turn to Delano Franklin, who has caught 10 touchdown passes. The pick: Murrieta Valley.

Downey Warren (9-1) at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday

The surging Trailblazers won the Mission League title and get to take on Tennessee-bound quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has a standout receiver in Jordan Ross, in a Southern Section Division 2 playoff opener. Sierra Canyon’s rushing attack has become formidable behind sophomore running back Dane Dunn and sophomore quarterback Alonzo Esparza. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

