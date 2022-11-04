Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City championship results

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Open Division: Granada Hills d. Taft, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Division I: San Pedro d. Birmingham, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

