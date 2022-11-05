High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#4 Mater Dei vs. #1 JSerra, 6 p.m.
#3 Harvard-Westlake vs. at #2 Newport Harbor, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Laguna Beach 10, Servite 8
Foothill 9, Mira Costa 3
Orange Lutheran 16, Palos Verdes 14
Corona del Mar 13, Long Beach Wilson 9
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#1 Laguna Beach vs. #4 Foothill, 5:30 p.m.
#3 Orange Lutheran vs. #2 Corona del Mar, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
San Clemente 13, Palm Desert 9
San Marcos 8, Westlake 6
La Serna 14, Beckman 7
Dos Pueblos 7, Redondo 6
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#1 San Clemente vs. #4 San Marcos, 2:30 p.m.
Dos Pueblos vs. #3 La Serna , 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Portola 19, Costa Mesa 14
Irvine 17, Claremont 11
Capistrano Valley 9, Northwood 6
Damien 16, Temple City 11
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
Irvine vs. #1 Portola, 7:30 p.m.
Capistrano Valley vs. #2 Damien, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Downey 7, Crean Lutheran 5
Schurr 9, Anaheim Canyon 4
Yucaipa 12, Vista Murrieta 10
Etiwanda 7, Arlington 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
#4 Schurr at Downey
#2 Etiwanda at #3 Yucaipa
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Don Lugo 13, Corona 11
Westminster 9, Royal 8
Buena Park 8, Xavier Prep 7
San Dimas 13, Oxnard 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Don Lugo at #4 Westminster
#2 San Dimas at Buena Park
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Hemet 18, Whitney 5
Savanna 10, Tahquitz 9
Paramount 6, Summit 5
Muir 23, Gahr 7
Semifinals, Wednesday
#1 Hemet at Savanna
#3 Paramount at #2 Muir
NOTES: Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
