High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#4 Mater Dei vs. #1 JSerra, 6 p.m.

#3 Harvard-Westlake vs. at #2 Newport Harbor, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Laguna Beach 10, Servite 8

Foothill 9, Mira Costa 3

Orange Lutheran 16, Palos Verdes 14

Corona del Mar 13, Long Beach Wilson 9

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#1 Laguna Beach vs. #4 Foothill, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Orange Lutheran vs. #2 Corona del Mar, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

San Clemente 13, Palm Desert 9

San Marcos 8, Westlake 6

La Serna 14, Beckman 7

Dos Pueblos 7, Redondo 6

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#1 San Clemente vs. #4 San Marcos, 2:30 p.m.

Dos Pueblos vs. #3 La Serna , 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Portola 19, Costa Mesa 14

Irvine 17, Claremont 11

Capistrano Valley 9, Northwood 6

Damien 16, Temple City 11

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

Irvine vs. #1 Portola, 7:30 p.m.

Capistrano Valley vs. #2 Damien, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Downey 7, Crean Lutheran 5

Schurr 9, Anaheim Canyon 4

Yucaipa 12, Vista Murrieta 10

Etiwanda 7, Arlington 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

#4 Schurr at Downey

#2 Etiwanda at #3 Yucaipa

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Don Lugo 13, Corona 11

Westminster 9, Royal 8

Buena Park 8, Xavier Prep 7

San Dimas 13, Oxnard 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Don Lugo at #4 Westminster

#2 San Dimas at Buena Park

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Hemet 18, Whitney 5

Savanna 10, Tahquitz 9

Paramount 6, Summit 5

Muir 23, Gahr 7

Semifinals, Wednesday

#1 Hemet at Savanna

#3 Paramount at #2 Muir

NOTES: Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

High School Sports

