Prep basketball roundup: Unbeaten West Ranch is set to play Mater Dei in Las Vegas

It’s final exam time for West Ranch, which is using Las Vegas to see where it stands in early season high school basketball.

The team is 10-0 after a 65-55 win over Georgia Kell on Tuesday at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas with a semifinal match against Santa Ana Mater Dei looming Thursday.

Andrew Meadow scored 18 points and Jazz Gardner had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Mater Dei 80, Florida Calvary Christian 72: Sophomore Owen Verna scored 26 points, including eight threes, to lead the Monarchs in Las Vegas.

Corona Centennial 70, Lake Highlands 64: In Florida, the Huskies (8-2) received 24 points from Jared McCain and 11 rebounds from Aaron McBride.

San Ysidro 87, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 82: The Knights dropped the road game. Caleb Foster had 24 points and Lino Mark 21 points. Mercy Miller did not play for Notre Dame. Mikey Williams scored 36 points for San Ysidro.

JSerra 68, St. Mary’s 53: Aidan Fowler finished with 19 points for JSerra.

Santa Margarita 66, Buchtel Griffins 57: Rockwell Reynolds contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds for the 11-1 Eagles.

Birmingham 90, Rancho 66: Kory Blunt finished with 20 points for the Patriots.

St. Paul 58, Utah Layton 54: Maurice Wright scored 25 points in the overtime victory. St. Paul is 11-2.

Canada Mother Teresa Catholic 47, Dominguez 45: Eric Banks Jr. had 15 points and Isaac Sowell added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Dominguez.

Santa Monica 48, Oaks Christian 46: Santa Monica ended Oaks Christian’s 12-game winning streak. Anton Berge Wells had 12 points and Joshua Hecht 11 points.

St. John Bosco 81, West Salem 60: The Braves improved to 12-0 and advanced to the championship game of the tournament in Oregon.

Saugus 69, Viewpoint 45: Bryce Mejia scored 12 points and Max Tengan and Justin Perez 11 apiece.

Northridge Academy, 84, Bloomfield 38: Dylan Goosen scored 28 points for 15-0 Northridge Academy.

Crespi 72, Knight 52: Freshman Joe Sterling had 33 points and Peyton White added 16 points and 10 rebounds for 11-2 Crespi.

Chaminade 75, Mo. Maplewood 53: Junior Ethan Johnson scored 22 points for the Eagles.

Crossroads 72, Sheldon 69: Isaiah Chappell led Crossroads with 27 points and Nils Cooper added 17 points.

Brentwood 88, Nevada Legacy 62: Jordan Houegban scored 30 points for the Eagles.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 74, Denver (Colo.) George Washington 37: The 8-0 Trailblazers continued their march through teams in Las Vegas. Juju Watkins and Izela Arenas each scored 23 points.

Granada Hills 63, Oxnard 48: Natalie Melendez had 17 points and Marianne Bosco added 12 points and 10 assists in a Santa Barbara tournament win for the 8-2 Highlanders.

Mater Dei 69, Utah Skyline 58: The Monarchs (8-1) advance to semifinals in Las Vegas. Caia Elisaldez finished with 15 points and Jenessa Cotton 14.

Westlake 47, Hart 46: The Warriors handed Hart its first defeat.

Brentwood 71, Nevada Spring Valley 37: Amber Furch led Brentwood (10-3) with 19 points.

