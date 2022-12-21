Prep basketball roundup: Unbeaten Bishop Montgomery wins Mission Prep tournament
Bishop Montgomery stayed unbeaten and won the championship game of the Mission Prep tournament with a 62-60 win over Santa Maria St. Joseph on Wedensday night.
Kelcy Phipps led the Knights (11-0) with 27 points.
West Ranch 60, Mater Dei 55: Andrew Meadow led the Wildcats (11-0) with 23 points. West Ranch will play Bishop Gorman in the Tarkanian Classic Platinum division championship game on Thursday.
Santa Margarita 53, Oakland 44: The Eagles (13-1) advanced to the their divisional championship in Las Vegas.
St. Bernard 54, Putnam City 51: Joshua Palmer had a big basket late in the game to key St. Bernard victory.
Shalhevet 55, Oaks Christian 52: The Lions suffered their second straight defeat after winning 12 straight. Avi Halpert led Shalhevet scored 25 points.
Santa Monica 60, Grant 49: Jayden Xu scored 21 points and Joshua Hecht had 17 points to help Santa Monica hand Grant its first defeat.
Corona Centennial 53, Stepinac 51: Jared McCain finished with 27 points at the City of Palms.
Crean Lutheran 68, St. Paul 62: Kenneth Bailey scored 28 points and freshman Kaiden Bailey added 21 points for Crean Lutheran.
Brentwood 76, Las Vegas 54: Jordan Houegban scored 17 points and Cardosia Clifford added 15 points for Brentwood.
Newbury Park 67, Viewpoint 41: Charlie Muir had 27 points for the 13-2 Panthers.
Rancho Verde 56, Mission Prep 39: Anthony Smith Jr. scored 32 points for Rancho Verde (8-4).
Houston Christian 66, Birmingham 63: Naseef Lubowa led Birmingham with 19 points.
Mayfair 54, Uprising (Germany) 43: Desman Botts finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Dominguez 63, Maranatha 59: The Dons prevailed in overtime. Isaac Sowell had 15 points and 17 rebounds.
JSerra 79, Prestonwood Christian 62: Sebastian Rancik and Aidan Fowler each had 25 points for JSerra.
Narbonne 56, Edison 47: Marcus Adams Jr. led the Gauchos with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Crenshaw 90, Compton Centennial 18: The Cougars improved to 11-0.
West Ranch, which improved to 10-0 after a 65-55 win over Georgia Kell, and Mater Dei advance in a boys’ basketball tournament in Las Vegas.
Girls’ basketball
Windward 61, Christ The King 58: Skye Belker scored 32 points for Windward.
Oklahoma Putnam 59, Mater Dei 51: Addie Deal scored 18 points for Mater Dei, which will play in the third-place game at the Tarkanian Classic.
Sierra Canyon 73, Coeur d'Alene 47: Juju Watkins scored 30 points and Izela Arenas added 25 points to help Sierra anyon advance to the championship game in Las Vegas.
Brentwood 71, Birmingham 47: Amber Furch had 15 points and Lev Feiman 14 points in a Tarkanian Classic semifinal.
