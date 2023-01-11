Prep sports roundup: Marcus Adams Jr. delivers 50 points, 21 rebounds for Narbonne

It was a night for offensive outbursts in high school basketball, and no one scored more points that Marcus Adams Jr. of Narbonne. He tied his school record with a 50-point, 21-rebound performance to help the Gauchos win their Marine League opener with an 84-68 victory over San Pedro on Wednesday.

“He was great for all three levels,” coach Kumase Demesma said, referring to scoring, rebounding and playing defense.

In another impressive offensive display, Nate Garcia of Damien scored 48 points in an 83-60 win over Chino Hills.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 78, St. Francis 51: The big three were too much for St. Francis in a Mission League victory. Dusty Stromer and Caleb Foster each scored 18 points and Mercy Miller had 17. Stromer had just three points at halftime, then took charge in the third quarter to break the game open.

Harvard-Westlake 63, Crespi 43: Brady Dunlap scored 18 points and Jacob Huggins 16 for the Wolverines.

LeBron James, Savannah James, Bryce James and Zhuri James pose with Bronny James at midcourt at Sierra Canyon’s senior night. pic.twitter.com/fKdpmUO8XP — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) January 12, 2023

Sierra Canyon 71, Loyola 52: Bronny James had 18 points and Ashton Hardaway 16 for 16-3 Sierra Canyon.

Chaminade 67, Bishop Alemany 33: Ethan Johnson finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Chaminade.

King/Drew 62, Washington Prep 49: King/Drew might have been forgotten after playing a tough nonleague schedule, but don’t tell that to the teams of the Coliseum League. Donald Thompson scored 19 points, Jacob LaCount 18, JayShawn Kibble 11 and Josahn Webster 10. The Golden Eagles are 9-8 and 3-0 in league.

Crenshaw 85, View Park 39: King Peterson led the Cougars (17-1) with 19 points. Jeremiah Blackmon added 17 points. Crenshaw plays at Washington Prep on Friday.

Cleveland 76, Chatsworth 74: The Cavaliers won their first league game in three years behind Justin Rosenbaum, who finished with 40 points. Freshman Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth scored 40 points in the West Valley League overtime defeat.

Birmingham 59, Granada Hills 46: Tyson Jackson and Kory Blunt each finished with 10 points for Birmingham.

Taft 64, El Camino Real 42: The Toreadors rolled to an easy West Valley League victory.

Grant 85, Verdugo Hills 62: Dilyn Martin and Jordan Taylor each scored 14 points in the East Valley League win.

Fairfax 66, Venice 62: Darius Carr scored 20 points in his Fairfax debut.

Viewpoint 78, Cate 45: Aeneas Grullon scored 23 points for Viewpoint.

Oak Park 71, Moorpark 62: The Eagles received 20 points apiece from Isaiah Sherrard and Trey McDonald.

Bishop Montgomery 78, St. Anthony 50: The Knights stayed unbeaten in the Del Rey League.

Girls’ basketball

San Pedro 42, Narbonne 32: Aleisha Fizer had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the Marine League victory for San Pedro.

Granada Hills 54, Birmingham 44: The Highlanders (14-4, 1-0) picked up the West Valley League victory behind Marianne Boco, who contributed 15 points and eight rebounds.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 2, Santa Margarita 1: Dylan Graham and Jahir Gonzalez-Sandoval had goals for the Friars (11-0-3, 3-0) in a Trinity League match.

Harvard-Westlake 2, Chaminade 1: Josh Barnavon and Charlie Seymour scored goals to help the Wolverines improve to 13-0 and 6-0 in the Mission League.

Birmingham 2, El Camino Real 2: The West Valley League showdown ended in a tie.

