Bishop Amat scores three in the bottom of the seventh for ninth consecutive win

Bishop Amat’s baseball team is so hot right now the Lancers can find ways to win in their final turn at the plate.

It happened Monday in an opening game of the National Classic. The Lancers were facing San Jose Valley Christian, ranked No. 1 in the state by CalHiSports.com. They scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 5-4 victory, the winning run coming home on an error.

It was Bishop Amat’s ninth consecutive victory and gave the Lancers a 12-2 record. The big hits in the inning were RBI singles from Cameron Casado and Isaiah Hernandez.

Bishop Amat will play San Dimas on Tuesday. San Dimas defeated Mira Costa 5-0. Kody King threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts for San Dimas.

Villa Park 12, Sandy (Utah) Jordan 1: Gavin Grahovac had a home run and four RBIs and Zach Brown also homered in the National Classic win.

Cypress 6, Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 2: Matthew Thomas contributed three hits and two RBIs while Abbrie Covarrubias had two hits and two RBIs to lead Cypress (14-4) to its 10th consecutive win in an opening game of the National Classic.

Walk-Off!



With the bases loaded, @KYKYBUCHANAN lines an RBI single to center to win it for the Friars!



4-3 SERVITE over South Hills in the opener of the National Classic! @ocvarsity @SteveFryer @latsondheimer @LesLukach @OCSportsZone pic.twitter.com/a04AHfQySx — Servite Baseball (@ServiteFriarsBB) April 4, 2023

Servite 4, South Hills 3: The Friars won on a walk-off bases loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning by Kyle Buchanan.

Trabuco Hills 6, Northview 3: Bobby Gray had two hits, Joey Gray had two RBIs and Ryan Luce homered to lead Trabuco Hills.

Arcadia 9, Walnut 2: Ben Cooper went three for three with two RBIs and Nando Palencia struck out eight for Arcadia.

Campbell Hall 9, Foothills Christian 0: Chase Landa threw the shutout while Myles Prather and Tanner Mahon each had two hits for 10-1-1 Campbell Hall.

Sylmar 5, Ramona 2: Matthew Benzor threw a complete game with eight strikeouts for Sylmar. Freshman Alex Martinez had two hits.

Beckman 3, El Segundo 0: Ashton Kanegae struck out 10 during a five-hit shutout for Beckman.

San Clemente 3, Corner Canyon 1: Rhyn Chambers struck out nine in the complete game for San Clemente.

Moorpark 4, Camarillo 2: Rylan Stillwagon threw five innings and Matthew Ramirez picked up the save with two scoreless innings of relief.

Oaks Christian 3, Westlake 1: Tommy Farmer had two RBIs and Jaden Onaca threw a complete game, limiting Westlake to five hits.

Newbury Park 3, Thousand Oaks 1: Cole Miller struck out eight in six innings and Evan Needham got the save for Newbury Park.

Harvard-Westlake 11, Desert Oasis 1: The Wolverines won in their first game in Las Vegas. Kai Caranto had three RBIs, freshman James Tronstein had two RBIs and Thomas Bridges struck out nine in four innings.

Birmingham 5, Arbor View 4: The Patriots held on for the victory in Las Vegas.

Etiwanda 16, Rancho Cucamonga 8: Anthony Huezo had a home run, double and single and three RBIs for Etiwanda.

Long Beach Poly 4, Lakewood 0: Lucas Scott threw five shutout innings and Jacob Mason finished up for the save in a Moore League game.

West Ranch 7, Bishop Alemany 6: Five runs in the bottom of the seventh gave West Ranch the victory. Ty DePerno had three hits.

Edison 11, El Modena 8: Nathan Hunter and Noah Stockman each had three hits and three RBIs for Edison. Gavin Johnson also had three hits.

Corona 2, King 0: Ethan Schiefelbein struck out 10 in five innings and hit a home run. It was Corona’s seventh shutout of the season.

Corona Santiago 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 1: Barrett Ronson finished with four hits for Santiago.

Softball

Santa Margarita 1, JSerra 0: Liliana Escobar struck out nine, walked none and finished with a four-hitter for Santa Margarita.

Orange Lutheran 3, Rosary 1: Peyton May struck out 11 in the Trinity League win for Orange Lutheran.