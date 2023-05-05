Advertisement
High school boys’ tennis: Friday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday

Irvine University 15, Loyola 3

Woodbridge 10, Palos Verdes 8

Peninsula 10, Harvard-Westlake 8

Corona del Mar 12, Claremont 6

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#5 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University

#3 Peninsula at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 1

Second round, Friday

Beckman 14, San Marcos 4

Arcadia 10, Brentwood 8

Anaheim Canyon 9/ Westlake 9 (Canyon wins on games, 69-61)

San Marino 12, Marina 6

Calabasas 12, La Canada 6

Oak Park 11, Foothill 7

Los Osos 13, Servite 3

Portola 12, Newbury Park 6

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

Arcadia at #1 Beckman

Anaheim Canyon at #4 San Marino

#3 Calabasas at Oak Park

Los Osos at #2 Portola

DIVISION 2

Second round, Friday

Sage Hill 15, Great Oak 3

Diamond Bar 9, Yorba Linda 9 (Diamond Bar wins on games, 76-74)

Ayala 11, Windward 7

Huntington Beach 11, Redlands 7

Edison 12, Royal 6

Chaminade 12, Troy 6

Buckley 10, El Dorado 8

JSerra 10, Burbank 8

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

Diamond Bar at #1 Sage Hill

Ayala at #4 Huntington Beach

#3 Edison at Chaminade

#2 JSerra at Buckley

DIVISION 3

Second round, Friday

Cypress 16, Ridgecrest Burroughs 2

St. Margaret’s 11, Nordhoff 7

Cate 13, Riverside Poly 5

Whitney 11, Le Lycee 7

#3 Corona Santiago at South Pasadena, result not reported

Cerritos 13, Upland 5

Geffen 13, Murrieta Valley 5

Tesoro 13, Westminster La Quinta 5

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at #1 Cypress

Cate at #4 Whitney

#3 Corona Santiago/South Pasadena winner at Cerritos

#2 Tesoro at Geffen

DIVISION 4

Second round, Friday

Long Beach Wilson 18, Yucca Valley 0

Thacher 12, West Covina 6

El Segundo 14, Jurupa Valley 4

Keppel 12, Oakwood 6

Fullerton 9, La Salle 9 (Fullerton wins on games, 75-66)

Brea Olinda 14, San Dimas 4

Magnolia 10, San Gabriel 8

La Serna 14, Warren 4

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

Thacher at #1 Long Beach Wilson

#4 Keppel at El Segundo

Fullerton at Brea Olinda

#2 La Serna at Magnolia

DIVISION 5

Second round, Friday

Arroyo 10, Paloma Valley 8

Schurr 13, Malibu 5

Garden Grove Santiago 13, Vista del Lago 5

Segerstrom 12, Arroyo Valley 6

Villanova Prep 14, El Monte 4

Hillcrest 12, Silverado 6

Whittier 13, Quartz Hill 5

Hemet 10, Garden Grove 8

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

Schurr at #1 Arroyo

Garden Grove Santiago at #4 Segerstrom

Hillcrest at #3 Villanova Prep

Hemet at Whittier

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.

