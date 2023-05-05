High school boys’ tennis: Friday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
Irvine University 15, Loyola 3
Woodbridge 10, Palos Verdes 8
Peninsula 10, Harvard-Westlake 8
Corona del Mar 12, Claremont 6
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#5 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University
#3 Peninsula at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Beckman 14, San Marcos 4
Arcadia 10, Brentwood 8
Anaheim Canyon 9/ Westlake 9 (Canyon wins on games, 69-61)
San Marino 12, Marina 6
Calabasas 12, La Canada 6
Oak Park 11, Foothill 7
Los Osos 13, Servite 3
Portola 12, Newbury Park 6
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Arcadia at #1 Beckman
Anaheim Canyon at #4 San Marino
#3 Calabasas at Oak Park
Los Osos at #2 Portola
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Sage Hill 15, Great Oak 3
Diamond Bar 9, Yorba Linda 9 (Diamond Bar wins on games, 76-74)
Ayala 11, Windward 7
Huntington Beach 11, Redlands 7
Edison 12, Royal 6
Chaminade 12, Troy 6
Buckley 10, El Dorado 8
JSerra 10, Burbank 8
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Diamond Bar at #1 Sage Hill
Ayala at #4 Huntington Beach
#3 Edison at Chaminade
#2 JSerra at Buckley
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Cypress 16, Ridgecrest Burroughs 2
St. Margaret’s 11, Nordhoff 7
Cate 13, Riverside Poly 5
Whitney 11, Le Lycee 7
#3 Corona Santiago at South Pasadena, result not reported
Cerritos 13, Upland 5
Geffen 13, Murrieta Valley 5
Tesoro 13, Westminster La Quinta 5
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at #1 Cypress
Cate at #4 Whitney
#3 Corona Santiago/South Pasadena winner at Cerritos
#2 Tesoro at Geffen
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Long Beach Wilson 18, Yucca Valley 0
Thacher 12, West Covina 6
El Segundo 14, Jurupa Valley 4
Keppel 12, Oakwood 6
Fullerton 9, La Salle 9 (Fullerton wins on games, 75-66)
Brea Olinda 14, San Dimas 4
Magnolia 10, San Gabriel 8
La Serna 14, Warren 4
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Thacher at #1 Long Beach Wilson
#4 Keppel at El Segundo
Fullerton at Brea Olinda
#2 La Serna at Magnolia
DIVISION 5
Second round, Friday
Arroyo 10, Paloma Valley 8
Schurr 13, Malibu 5
Garden Grove Santiago 13, Vista del Lago 5
Segerstrom 12, Arroyo Valley 6
Villanova Prep 14, El Monte 4
Hillcrest 12, Silverado 6
Whittier 13, Quartz Hill 5
Hemet 10, Garden Grove 8
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Schurr at #1 Arroyo
Garden Grove Santiago at #4 Segerstrom
Hillcrest at #3 Villanova Prep
Hemet at Whittier
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.
