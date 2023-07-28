For Chatsworth football, early morning practices test players’ commitment

Chatsworth High football has been practicing at 6 a.m. to beat the heat and teach players about commitment.

For two years, linebacker Edwin Torres was unable to become academically eligible to play high school football at Chatsworth. Being late to class. Lack of discipline. Lack of commitment.

“I overslept a lot,” he said.

Apparently his sleeping habits have changed. He’s been getting up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare for 6 a.m. football practices. He’s finally eligible to play his junior season.

“I feel I have to wake up earlier,” he said. “It was lack of discipline. Now I feel committed and proving everyone who doubted me wrong.”

Coach Marvin Street has been using early morning practices to help with safety concerns related to the extreme heat. But he has found additional reasons to schedule the early morning work. Parents like it. It gets their kids up early to begin the day and keeps them available for chores or family responsibilities later. And the kids are learning about how much they want to play football.

“Honestly, it’s better for us,” sophomore Alex Torossian said. “It’s not as hot.”

Torossian will either walk 20 minutes from his home or receive a ride from his father.

“My dad will take me because he knows I like football a lot,” he said.

Street pushes life lessons seemingly every other minute of the day. When a player had to leave practice after just 45 minutes on Friday at the request of his mother and hadn’t told Street the reason beforehand, the player received a lecture about communication skills.

City Section football at its best. Tommy An,19, attending USC on academic scholarship, has returned to Chatsworth to be assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/mtvcNljt8h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 28, 2023

Street also has hired his former defensive back Tommy An, a 19-year-old freshman attending USC on an academic scholarship, to coach receivers and defensive backs. An had a 4.5 grade-point average in high school and already looks like a veteran coach blowing his whistle while calmly instructing players that are nearly his age.

Chatsworth manager Aniela Valladares does conditioning with football team and wants to become athletic trainer. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Chancellors’ manager, sophomore Aniela Valladares, warms up with the team during stretching and running. Because of her participation, she has already decided she wants to enter the sports medicine field and perhaps become an athletic trainer.

Chatsworth could have a 14-year-old starting both ways. Devin Del Toro. pic.twitter.com/TwjT3ZdXrd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 28, 2023

Chatsworth has a 14-year-old freshman, Devin Del Toro, who is expected to start at slot receiver and safety, one of two players to start both ways. That’s how highly regarded he is as a football player.

Star running back Isaiah Rameau of Chatsworth. pic.twitter.com/CBYhd6MbMB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 28, 2023

And there’s returning running back Isaiah Rameau, who rushed for 2,432 yards as a junior. Lots of returning linemen should keep the running game in high gear.

The great mentor. Coach Marvin Street of Chatsworth. Dedicated to making a difference. pic.twitter.com/5jwUvKwONd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 28, 2023

It’s clear Street has a larger purpose in mind for his players, preparing them for life beyond high school. And morning practices away from the heat look pretty good.

“I’m not risking any of these kids,” he said. “There’s no egos out there. It’s still hot, just not 105 degrees.”